Interior Designers Urged to Build Structured, Sustainable Businesses

Mary Nnah

The Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) has called on interior design and creative industry players to examine structural gaps in their businesses and build enterprises defined by integrity, resilience, and long-term value.

This charge was delivered during the 2025 IDAN CEO Roundtable Series in Lagos, themed, “Building Sustainable Systems & Structures for Interior Design Businesses.”

Keynote speaker and Group Managing Director of D’ulo Group, Mrs. Nwamaka Okoye, emphasised intentionality and identity in building a sustainable design practice, stating, “You must define your identity. Who are you? What will you do – and not do? Who do you serve, and what is your end goal?” She highlighted the importance of embedding systems and processes within a business, noting that without structure, even passionate businesses struggle to thrive. “Strategy is essential, but it must be supported by clear systems and repeatable processes to function effectively,” she added.

CEO of Micdee, Mr. Michael Awonowo, urged design practitioners to treat their passion as a business and build foundational structures for long-term success. “Interior design is more than just a passion—it is a business. And like any other business, it must be structured to perform, scale, and outlast its founders,” he said.

Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at Arno, Mr. Byron Chukwudi, added, “Businesses without purpose are doomed. Interior designers must move beyond talent to build systems-driven enterprises that are future-ready.”

IDAN President, Ms. Jacqueline Aki, underscored that structural reform is non-negotiable for the profession to mature. “Structure is not optional; it’s become the only way forward. Our industry has always had passion. Now, we must build permanence. This Roundtable is a call to all designers to pause the hustle, reflect deeply, and lay the foundation for legacy.”

She emphasised education and community as core to sustainability: “We cannot build a thriving industry without equipping its stewards. This series invites us to unlearn, reframe, and begin again with context and community as our compass.”

Chair of IDAN’s Education Committee, Mr. Abiodun Shonibare, explained that the Roundtable aligns with IDAN’s 2025 strategic goals, including strengthening the identity and public perception of interior design, fostering scalable firms, equipping firm leaders, and creating regional opportunities for collaboration.

IDAN Secretary General, Theresa Ephraim, reiterated the objective of the series: “The CEO Roundtable aims to equip members with practical knowledge to structure their businesses, operations, and systems so they can outlive their founders.” The 2025 edition comprises three purpose-built sessions designed to help CEOs assess internal gaps and reimagine the future of interior design firms in Nigeria.