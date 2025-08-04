From His Desk at NNPC Headquarters, GCEO Ojulari Delivers Presentation at SPE Conference

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

After a weekend that saw the trending news of the purported resignation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Bayo Ojulari, the helmsman at the national oil company resumed work on Monday morning.

The GCEO also delivered a virtual presentation at the ongoing Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) conference in Lagos, from the Abuja headquarters of the NNPC, putting a halt to the stories making the rounds about his forced resignation.

Insinuations have been rife over what gave rise to the rumours, which have neither been confirmed nor refute by any of the parties allegedly involved, including Ojulari himself, the NNPC, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the presidency.

However, while one version pointed to alleged business dealings with the inlaw of an opposition political figure in the country, which riled persons around President Bola Tinubu, another said the case surrounded his alleged recent travels in ‘private jets’. None of these imputations could be independently verified.

However, at the virtual appearance, Ojulari did not address the allegations which have been making the rounds.

THISDAY also learnt that while the storm was on, the NNPC sent email messages to employees of the organisation, urging them to remain calm, although the mails did nothing to clear the rumours.

Details later…