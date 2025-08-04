Ex-Ganduje Aide, Salihu Tanko, Slams Tinubu over Lagos-Centric Projects

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, an ex-aide to former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has accused President Bola Tinubu of prioritising Lagos State in the distribution of federal projects, appointments, and resources to the detriment of other regions, including the North.

In a strongly worded Facebook post titled, “Emi Lokan or Lagos Lokan?,” Yakasai questioned President Bola Tinubu’s national leadership credentials, alleging that the administration has shown disproportionate favour to Lagos State within just two years in office.

“While it’s understandable that states that voted for a president might get some preference, once elected, the president becomes a national leader not just a Lagos champion,” Yakasai wrote.

He cited over N10 trillion projects either approved or awarded by the Tinubu administration for Lagos alone, including: Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway – N15 trillion; Lagos-Ibadan Expressway – N196 billion;

7th Axial Road – $651 million (approx. N1.2 trillion); Murtala Muhammed International Airport upgrade – N712 billion, Airport security & fencing – N50 billion; Lagos-Shagamu Road – N11 billion; Lekki-Epe Service Lane – N158 billion; Lagos-Badagry to Sokoto Highway – N1.6 trillion and Proposed Lagos Light Rail loan – $2 billion (approx. N3.2 trillion).

According to Ganduje’s former aide, “Add these to other initiatives like the University of Lagos power project and Renewed Hope City, and it’s clear that trillions are flowing into Lagos alone.”

“Meanwhile, my own state, Kano, can hardly boast of a single tangible federal project beyond audio approvals.”

Yakasai expressed concern that even other states within Tinubu’s South-west region are being sidelined in favour of Lagos.

He said: “This goes beyond ‘Emi Lokan’, it’s now looking like Lagos Lokan. The pattern is disturbing.”

He added: “Any honest Lagosian with a conscience would agree that this level of favoritism is unprecedented in Nigeria’s history.”

Yakasai’s comments echo growing sentiments from northern leaders, including 2023 NNPP presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), who have accused the federal government of sidelining the North.

The presidency swiftly denied those allegations, but voices like Yakasai’s continue to call for more balanced governance.

In closing, Yakasai said: “If this is just the first two years, what should Nigerians expect by 2031? Equity, fairness and justice must not be sacrificed on the altar of loyalty to one city or region.”

Despite the presidency’s defence, public criticism over lopsided federal allocations remains a sensitive and growing concern across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.