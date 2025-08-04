Blue Community Supports Adamawa Flood  Victims

Daji Sani in Yola

Following the devastating flood in Adamawa State that left properties worth millions of naira destroyed, over 25 lives lost, and many more were displaced in Yola, the Blue Community has reached out to the victims.

The President of Blue Community, Diaulhaq Abubakar, represented by Dr. Abubakar Ma’aji, conveyed a message of sympathy to those who lost loved ones and properties and also donated food and non-food items.

He explained that the Blue Community stands in solidarity with the flood victims.

“Your sorrow is our sorrow,” he declared, echoing the sentiments of many who have been touched by the tragedy.

He explained that the community’s gesture of goodwill, which included food and non-food items, was a tangible expression of their commitment to supporting those affected.

“Do not lose hope,” he urged the victims. “Though the flood may have washed away many things, it has not washed away our strength, our unity, or our will to rise again.” This call to resilience was a reminder that the people of Yola have weathered storms before and can do so again.

The Blue Community’s initiative is not limited to providing immediate relief. It also extends to recovery and rebuilding efforts. This includes not just physical infrastructure but also the hopes and futures of those affected. By working together, the community can emerge stronger and more united than ever.

He emphasised the importance of community solidarity in times of crisis, it is the spirit of togetherness that will carry the people of Yola through. By looking out for one another, sharing what little they have, and offering helping hands to the most vulnerable, the community can begin the long journey of healing and rebuilding.

The Blue Community’s efforts are a testament to the power of compassion and collective action. As Abubakar, prayed for God’s rest for the departed, healing for the wounded, strength for the weak, and wisdom for leaders and helpers, it was clear that the road to recovery would be long but not insurmountable.

“Let us not despair. Let us rise again, hand in hand, heart to heart.This call to action is a reminder that even in the darkest moments, there is always a way forward, as long as the community stands together,” he said.

He added that as the people of Yola begin the process of rebuilding their lives, the Blue Community’s support will undoubtedly play a crucial role. Their gesture of goodwill is a beacon of hope in a time of great need, and their commitment to standing with the victims is a testament to the enduring power of community.

In the face of tragedy, the response of the Blue Community serves as a powerful reminder of what truly matters: human life, compassion, and the spirit of togetherness. As the people of Yola look to the future, they can take comfort in knowing that they are not alone, and that there are those who care deeply about their well-being and are willing to stand with them every step of the way.