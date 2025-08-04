ASVIOL Executive Director Hassana Maina Joins World Bank’s IDA Youth Champions Circle

Uzoma Mba

The World Bank has announced the inclusion of Nigerian lawyer and gender advocate Hassana Maina in its inaugural IDA Youth Champions Circle.

Hassana, who serves as Executive Director of the Anti Sexual Violence Lead Support Initiative (ASVIOL), joins a cohort of global changemakers recognised for their commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The IDA Youth Champions Circle has been positioned by the World Bank as a collective of dynamic young voices driving advocacy around the priorities of IDA21.

Representing countries across Africa and Asia, the youth champions have been tasked with amplifying regional perspectives and grassroots efforts that align with the World Bank’s development objectives.

Other members of the cohort include: Sellah Bogonko, Co-Founder and CEO of Jacob’s Ladder Africa, which is spearheading efforts to create 30 million green jobs across the continent by 2033; Chimwemwe John Paul Manyozo, Communications Officer at the University of Oxford’s Africa Oxford Initiative (AfOx); Cynthia Nafula Nyongesa, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya; and Ajay Yadav, Co-Founder of Youth Hive Nepal, focused on entrepreneurial education and youth empowerment.

Reacting to her selection, ASVIOL ED stated: “I’m excited to be part of the inaugural @WBG_IDA Youth Champions Circle, a space for bold, young voices shaping real change. I come into this with years of work on gender justice, survivor support & unapologetically centring those often left out of the room.”

Hassana’s career spans over a decade of advocacy in Nigeria where she has championed gender justice, survivor support, and youth inclusion. Her legal background includes a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University and a master’s from SOAS, University of London in law, development, and globalisation.