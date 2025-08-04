After Demanding Enforcement of S’Court Judgement on LG Autonomy, Niger LG Boss Suspended

Laleye Dipo in Minna

One week after dragging the Niger state government to court over the tenure and funding of local governments, the Chairman of Chanchaga local government of Niger state Mr Aminu Ladan has been suspended from office.

Alhaji Aminu Ladan chairman of Chanchaga local government dragged the state government and four others before a federal high in Abuja seeking the enforcement of the Supreme Court judgment on funding and tenure of local governments.

The matter came up for mention last Friday and was sent to the Chief Justice for assignment to a vacation judge.

9 out of 11 councillors in the local government council on Monday signed the suspension letter released to the press in Minna the state capital.

The majority leader Mr Ibrahim Isah Gommna from Minna South ward and Mr Mohammed Mohammed from Nasarawa B wards did not sign the suspension letter.

The Chairman was accused of gross misconduct and mismanagement of councils resources, failure to present to the legislative council the statement of income and expenditure of the council as provided by the law.

In addition he was said to have violated laid down protocols for the sale of land in the local government area as well illegal award of contracts, incompetence and non adherence to the rule of law.

The 9-point allegations against Aminu Ladan also include his failure to set up the Finance and General Purposes Committee as provided by law and gross incompetence.

THISDAY learnt that the decision of the councillors had been sent to the state House of Assembly.

Efforts to reach Mr Aminu Ladan were abortive as all his cell phones were switched off.

His legal team too also declined to comment on the latest development, opting to only say that the counsels are meeting on the issue and will release a statement shortly.