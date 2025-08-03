US’ Damning Verdict on Nigerian Governors

The United States Embassy in Nigeria last Tuesday raised serious concerns over the spending habits of some Nigerian state governors, accusing them of extravagance and poor management of public funds.

In a report it released, the embassy highlighted that many governors have been allocating huge sums of money towards the construction and renovation of government houses, even as millions of Nigerians face severe economic difficulties.

The report noted that while President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to endure the current economic challenges brought about by government policies, some governors have not been sharing the burden of sacrifice.

It went further to state for instance that in Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, approved a staggering ₦63.4 billion for the renovation of the Government House. According to the governor, the existing facility was embarrassing and unfit to serve as the official residence.

Similarly, in Gombe State, one of Nigeria’s poorest regions, Governor Inuwa Yahaya committed nearly ₦15 billion for the construction of a new, ultra-modern residence. In addition, the state is spending over ₦14 billion on a new House of Assembly complex.

The US embassy condemned these actions on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, emphasising that such reckless spending undermines public trust and increases inequality across the country.

The report reignited discussions about governance and the need for more prudent management of public resources to ensure that all Nigerians benefit fairly from the country’s wealth.

Transparency and accountability groups also echoed these concerns, warning that the misuse of public funds contributes to widening the gap between the ruling class and ordinary citizens.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with inflation, unemployment, and rising living costs, critics argue that the governors’ lavish spending on government estates is both inappropriate and unjustifiable.

Many citizens feel that these funds should be used to improve essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

But the governors are interested in their comfort and lavish lifestyle and this is quite sad and unfortunate.

It is interesting to note that it was a foreign government that raised this issue and not an opposition political party or group.