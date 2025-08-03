Tinubu’s Second Term ‘ll Earn Nigeria Ceaseless Growth, Says APC Chieftain 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan, has expressed confidence that the second term of President Bola Tinubu will guarantee ceaseless growth and development in Nigeria.

Olaosebikan, who served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to late Oyo State Governor Lam Adesina from 1999 to 2003, while speaking with journalists in Ibadan Sunday, said the president would at the end of his second term in 2031, give Nigeria a Nigerian with the leadership qualities of a former Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, as his successor for ceaseless progress of the evolving new and greater Nigeria just as he did in Lagos State in 2007.

He described the gang up by some politicians of northern extraction against the president as pointless, counterproductive and anti-development, as he said the full utilisation of the constitutionally allowed two terms for President Tinubu was in the best interest of the north and the country, generally.

He maintained that the president would not only leave the country far better but ensure sustained growth and development through strategic leadership transition.

At the expiration of the second term in 2031, Tinubu, according to Olaosebikan, would deploy his time-tested stratagems, hand over the baton of leadership to the best, and most competent Nigerian.

According to him, ‘’With the far-reaching policies and audacious steps being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that are already leading to unprecedented growth of our economy, industry and commerce, what he needs from all of us, both the north and the south, is our total support and prayer.

‘’And for a leader with proven antecedents of attaining and sustaining successes seamlessly,’’ Olaosebikan submitted that it was certain that Nigeria was in excellent hands without any fear of any form of relapse when he leaves office.

He then appealed to those he described as agitators to end their bitterness and hate against the president and join the overwhelming majority of Nigerians already supporting and working for his much deserved and desired second term.

Olaosebikan noted that against all political permutations and expectations, Tinubu as a former governor of Lagos State in 2007, strategically made the outstandingly brilliant lawyer, highly organised and ever objective administrator, Fashola, who was eventually adjudged as the best man for the job, the governor of Lagos State.

“Building on the solid foundation laid by Tinubu, Fashola, followed by all his successors consolidated on the policies and programmes of Tinubu and progressively developing Lagos State, making it a model for other states in Nigeria in virtually all aspects of life. From an internally generated revenue of about N600 million in 1999 (like most states then), Lagos State now generates over N100 billion in a month.

“The state, the second biggest economy in Africa, generated over N1.3 trillion internally in 2024,” he said.

Olaosebikan, a former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area in Oyo State, added that if President Tinubu could accomplish and sustain such unmatched feats in Lagos State for 26 years, the greatness being established for Nigeria by the present government would be permanent.