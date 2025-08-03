Tinubu, First Lady Rejoice With D’Tigress For Qualifying For Fifth Consecutive AfroBasket Final

* President assures team of support in the crucial seventh overall AfroBasket final match

* Mrs Tinubu describes them as true inspirations and pride to girls and women

* Prays for team’s victory in the final match

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have felicitated Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress, on their remarkable achievement of reaching the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket for the fifth consecutive time, following a hard-fought victory over Senegal.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the resilience and dominance of the reigning champions, who have now defeated their Senegalese rivals for the seventh time, with a historic 75-68 win at the Palais De la Sport, Treichville, Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

President Tinubu celebrated the team’s victory in what was dubbed “the final before the final” and for already securing a place in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup qualifying tournaments, scheduled for March 2026.

According to the president, “I have observed the discipline, focus and team spirit consistently displayed by D’Tigress throughout this tournament—qualities that have brought honour to our nation and earned respect for our players and coaches worldwide.

“I especially commend Rena Wakama, the team’s first female Head Coach, whose leadership and experience—both on the court and now from the bench—continue to inspire D’Tigress to new heights in this highly competitive sport.”

President Tinubu assured D’Tigress of his support as they pursue their fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and seventh overall.

On her part, the First Lady, in a message,

congratulated the D’Tigress for qualifying for the finals of this year’s Afrobasket tournament.

According to Mrs Tinubu, “Your 10-year unbeaten run is commendable, as it shows your commitment, dedication, hard work and love for the game.

“You are true inspirations and pride to girls and women in general.

“Thank you for keeping the Nigerian flag flying.

“I pray that as you step out for the final match, God will crown your efforts and grant you great success.

“We all await your arrival, with the trophy again.

“God Bless the D’Tigress National Basketball team. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”