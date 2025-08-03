  • Sunday, 3rd August, 2025

THREE WAS ENOUGH

Politics | 11 hours ago

It appears that for once Trump hasn’t dropped the ball but rather one of his team members has, specifically his caddie, who is shown dropping a golf ball in a better position.

Is there anything worse than a golf cheat? Well, yes actually, and President Trump has been accused of a lot worse things but only a legal court decision can confirm them.

The Caddie isn’t the only one that has dropped the ball a lot recently. The growing vaccine scepticism promoted by R.F. Kennedy Jr. is dangerous and more people will become ill. The imposition of tariffs on the Heard Island penguins will become a case study in future economics courses. The hiding? lose? destruction? of the Epstein Files will be used as an example of how to draw attention to something you want to hide.

Once there were three stooges providing entertainment to all, but now there are hundreds of stooges creating fear for all.

Dennis Fitzgerald, 

Melbourne, Australia

