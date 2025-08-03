Seadogs Champions Social Justice Through Inaugural Art Exhibition in Owerri

In a fusion of creativity and conscience, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), widely known as the Pyrates Confraternity, has reaffirmed its dedication to social justice by launching its maiden art exhibition, Art Ova Yap, in Owerri, Imo State.

Held as part of the association’s 49th National Konverge and Annual General Meeting, the exhibition showcased powerful visual narratives crafted by talented members of the Confraternity—many of them professional artists—who used their work to spotlight issues of governance, inequality, and societal transformation.

The NAS Cap’n (International President), Dr. Joseph Oteri, described the exhibition as more than a celebration of talent. According to him, it was a deliberate act of advocacy rooted in the association’s founding principles of justice, equity, and service to humanity.

“Art Ova Yap is not just about aesthetics. It is our response to the urgent need for platforms that amplify marginalised voices and foster dialogue around issues that affect everyday Nigerians,” Oteri said. “Our mission is to inspire understanding, empathy, and action—art is our vehicle for that change.”

The exhibition, he noted, aims to encourage public engagement on the role of artists in shaping public policy and challenging societal injustices. He also announced that proceeds from the event would go towards supporting families of deceased NAS members, and that plans were underway to institutionalise Art Ova Yap as a permanent fixture in the association’s calendar.

Chief Programme Officer, Olorogun Bart Akelemor, said the Pyrates Confraternity has always positioned itself as a moral compass in the Nigerian civic space, often using unconventional tools to drive critical conversations. Art, he said, is now one of its newest instruments.

“Our founding fathers envisioned a society built on fairness, knowledge, and service. This exhibition is a continuation of that vision—where creativity becomes a channel for social justice, national development, and equitable access to opportunities,” Akelemor explained.

Also speaking at the event, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, a key supporter of the initiative and former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, highlighted the Confraternity’s deep-rooted affinity with cultural expression.

Tracing the origins of NAS to its founding in 1952 at the University of Ibadan, he said the Confraternity has always employed art, music, drama, and literature as tools for social critique and civic enlightenment.

“Art Ova Yap is a visionary platform that will help engage Nigeria’s youth through artistic expression. Beyond this inaugural event, we are introducing an artist-in-residence programme that will mentor young talents and culminate in an annual competitive showcase,” he said.

The exhibition was officially declared open by Dr. Asani Omozuwa on behalf of the Chairman of the Tortugarde-In-Council and NAS Board of Trustees, Prof Olatunde Makunju. Omozuwa praised the vision and depth of the works on display, especially those honouring the late artist Olugbohun Ajayi, to whom the exhibition was dedicated.

In a goodwill message, Elder Tim Akpareva, member of the NAS Board of Trustees, said Art Ova Yap embodies the group’s core philosophy of “action over rhetoric” and represents NAS’s role as both cultural custodian and social advocate.

Featured artists included International Sculptor of repute Prof. Tunde Waritmi; Editorial cartoon legend Ebun Aleshinloye; Editorial Cartoon veteran and painter, Chuks Onwudinjo; Contemporary Uli art form exponent and curator of the exhibition, Chuma Anagbado; co-curator and collage innovator Emeka Ihejirika; and rising star Chikezie Obilor.

As the exhibition concluded, it was clear that Art Ova Yap was more than a showcase—it was a movement. A movement where brushstrokes meet bold ideas, and where the canvas becomes a battleground for justice, equity, and societal rebirth.