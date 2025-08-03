Saint Lucian Prime Minister Defends Tinubu’s Visit, Says Criticism Shameful, Disgraceful

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Mr. Philip J. Pierre, has strongly defended the recent visit of President Bola Tinubu to his country, describing criticism of the visit as “shameful and disgraceful,” and condemning what he called politically-motivated attacks laced with the residue of colonial self-hate.



Speaking in the capital, Castries, during his 2025 Emancipation Day address, Prime Minister Pierre took a firm stand against detractors who opposed the Nigerian leader’s state visit.

He argued that the backlash, driven by partisan interests and subtly supported by the opposition, reflected deeper psychological scars from slavery.



“The vilification and denigration of the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, by a politically motivated group, tacitly supported by the opposition party, was another demonstration of the harmful effects of the legacy of slavery: Self-hate and a readiness to accept African people and their descendants as inferior. That behaviour was nothing short of shameful and disgraceful”, Pierre stated.

The prime minister noted that if a visiting head of state had come from a different part of the world, the reception would have been markedly more respectful.



Pierre emphasised the significance of President Tinubu’s presence in Saint Lucia, describing it as an honour for the island nation and a milestone in fostering deeper bilateral and regional relationships.

“To the government and people of the Republic of Nigeria, the government and people of Saint Lucia have been honoured by the visit of your President and look forward to establishing and deepening economic, social and cultural ties with your country,” he said.

He disclosed that during Tinubu’s visit, several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were signed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as education, culture, economics, and social development—not just with Saint Lucia, but across the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“My administration will do its best to ensure that those MOUs bear fruit at the earliest opportunity,” Pierre pledged, reiterating his government’s commitment to Pan-Africanism and solidarity among peoples of African descent.