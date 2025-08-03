Rainstorm Destroys Houses in Plateau Community 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than 50 houses including school buildings and worship centres were on Sunday destroyed by a windstorm, which wreaked havoc in Menkaat community of Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The devastating rain that accompanied the windstorm left several persons homeless as the roofs over their heads were completely blown away.

Eye witnesses said that about 50 houses either had their roofs blown off or their walls destroyed.

A resident of the affected community, Mr. Lawrence Longwalk, lamented the incident and called for intervention from relevant authorities.

According to him, “Our people have been hit seriously by the rainstorm. It happened in the early hours of this morning.”

He confirmed that some worship centres and schools were also destroyed by the storm.

“From the level of damage, the people need urgent help.

“Two primary schools and a worship centre in Shimankar were completely blown off by the rainstorm,” he lamented.