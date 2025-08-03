Oyetola Makes Case for Coast Guards, Says Navy Alone Cannot Safeguard Nigerian Waterways

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following incessant boat mishaps in the country, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has said it was time for Nigeria to consider deploying coastal guards to complement Nigeria Navy’s efforts along the waterways.



Speaking in Abuja while receiving the report of the Special Committee on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps in Nigeria, Oyetola declared the federal government’s resolve to act on the recommendations presented on the dangers along the waterways.

He said the federal government is taking action to tackle the growing incidents of boat accidents across Nigeria’s waterways.



“The safety of our citizens on water is not just a policy responsibility; it is a moral duty. Every life lost in a boat mishap is one too many,” Oyetola stated.

“This report will serve as a foundation for immediate and long-term reforms. We will study the recommendations closely and act where policy adjustments or institutional coordination are required.”

“Also, we commend the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in safeguarding pir waterways but we believe they can’t do it alone and we need coastal guards to help protect the waterways and ensure not every boat or individual gets into the waterways,” he said.



Emphasising the need for a change in public behaviour, especially around the use of life jackets, the minister described such safety equipment as non-negotiable and essential for waterway travel.

He also revealed that the plans to phase out ageing and unsafe boats often linked to fatal accidents, replacing them with safer, standard-compliant alternatives.

“The fight against boat mishaps cannot be won by the federal government alone. We call on state governments to collaborate with us in enforcing standards and saving lives,” he added.

Oyetola further disclosed that he recently approved a nationwide distribution of life jackets to riverine and coastal communities. He appealed to beneficiaries to use them responsibly and consistently while travelling on water.

Presenting the report to the minister, Committee Chairman and Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, said the team exceeded its initial six-week mandate to ensure a credible and detailed outcome.

The report, structured in six chapters, presents a comprehensive analysis of existing boat operations, regulatory gaps, vessel design standards, and institutional capacity. It also outlines a strategic plan to enhance safety oversight.

“Among the 64 total recommendations, 17 priority actions were highlighted. These include the establishment of a Coastal Guard to enforce waterway regulations; a National Boat Design Policy to standardise permitted vessel types; mandatory certification and training for boat operators; increased funding for NIWA to improve hydrographic and engineering capacity; and deployment of search and rescue stations across critical inland waterways,” Oyebamiji explained.