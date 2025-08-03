Okon is Nigeria’s Fastest Man at World Championship Trial in Lagos

Sprinter Israel Okon has become the new Men’s 100m National Champion at the 2025 World Championship Trials ongoing at the sports ground of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Despite the absence of defending champion, Kanyinsola Ajayi, the sprint final lived up to the expectation as the finalists raised the tempo to the highest level.

Okon, popularly called “Alika” raced to the finishing line in a time of 10.04secs with a close chase by Alaba Akintola who placed 2nd in a time of 10.05secs while Fakorede tailed in third slightly with the time of 10.07secs.

Fakorede Nicholas finished 3rd in 10.07s, followed by Seye Ogunlewe in 4th position with 10.09sec, Olaolu Olatunde 5th with 10.15, James Taiwo Emmanuel 6th in 10.16, Enoch Adegoke ran 10.20 for 7th placed and Igube ThankGod placed 8th.

Speaking after the race, Okon said he was happy to win his second title albeit first 100m after winning the 200m at the last National Trials in Benin, Edo State.

According to him, he is looking forward to the World Championship in Tokyo later in the year.

“I’m very happy right now to be the national champion,” he said.

“In Tokyo, anything can happen, anything is possible. Everything is possible here.

“I’m putting my faith in my Coach, Coach Ken, I am ready to go for whatever he asks me to do ahead of the world championship.”

Meanwhile, world record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan will run in the final of the event today as curtain falls on the trials.

Amusan will also do the 100m flat in the absence of Favour Ofili and a few other top stars like Favour Ashe. No reason has been advanced for why the athletes skipped the World’s Trial.