NIS Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Terms of United States’ Visas, Cautions against Misuse

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued an advisory urging Nigerians to use their United States visas responsibly and in strict compliance with the stated purpose of their application.

This advisory followed concerns raised by the United States Government over the misuse of visas by some Nigerian citizens.



In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, NIS Public Relations Officer (SPR0), Akinsola Akinlabi, said Nigerians holding US visas must adhere to the terms and conditions under which the visas were granted.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of US visas by Nigerians.



“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“US authorities conduct security screening beyond the initial point of entry into the country. Any breach of immigration or other laws can lead to visa revocation or deportation.

“Breach of visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the US and permanent ineligibility for future travel,” he said.



According to him, the US remains committed to maintaining a secure and transparent visa process and expects all visa holders to comply fully with its immigration regulations.

He also advised Nigerian students in the US to remain in active study programmes and refrain from unauthorised withdrawal or absenteeism.



He noted that such actions could result in visa cancellation and the loss of future eligibility for US travel.

The NIS warned that the US consular officers reserve the right to deny tourist visas to applicants suspected of intending to travel to give birth, in a bid to secure US citizenship for their children.

“The NIS will continue to collaborate with the US Mission in Abuja to ensure Nigeria is not included in any expanded visa restrictions,” he said.



“We are calling on all Nigerian citizens to comply with US visa rules, as such conduct is essential to safeguarding legitimate travel opportunities.”