Napoli on Red Alert as Atalanta Reject Inter’s 

Napoli have been placed on full alert after Atalanta rejected the latest offer by Inter Milan for Ademola Lookman, according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Atalanta on Friday turned down Inter Milan’s bid of €42 million plus three million euros in bonuses.

By the way: Sporting Director,  Manna, is discreetly observing the evolution of the Lookman situation after Atalanta rejected Inter’s offer,” Corriere dello Sportreported.

“Before Ademola reached his personal agreement with Milan, Napoli had offered a huge salary.

“The radars are active and we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, Lookman has said it is now “total war” against Atalanta after they rejected the improved bid by Inter Milan, who are yet to decide whether they will submit another offer.

Atalanta have insisted on their €50 million  valuation of the Nigerian player.

Top Transfer Expert, Alfredo Pedulla, reported the latest transfer situation of the Super Eagles star forward.

