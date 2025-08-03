Ifeyinwa Odokoro: Revolutionising Women’s Wardrobe

Fashion, through the eyes of Ifeyinwa Odokoro, CEO of the iconic women’s wear company, Olive Republic transcends the sensual with its multi-layered allure of quiet sophistication, femininity and a symbol of empowerment. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

One of the first things people quickly notice about a woman is what she is wearing. Much later, as she advances in her social status, the world becomes curious about ‘who’ she is wearing. For Ifeyinwa Odokoro, fondly called Ify, the journey towards becoming the CEO of the iconic women’s wear company Olive Republic hinges on a woman’s need for unique and classy fashion that exudes luxury and super-fine tailoring.

Born in March 1994, Odokoro’s relentless passion for fashion and a deep understanding of women’s ever-evolving taste snowballed into a brand that’s remarkable for attaining unprecedented heights of success and recognition. It all began as a childhood fantasy.

“Olive Republic was born from a deeply personal journey of self-discovery,’’ she recounted in a recent interview. “From a young age, I was captivated by fashion. While my siblings were watching cartoons, I was glued to red carpet shows, fashion runways, and E! News on television. I remember scraping together every N1,000 I could find just to buy a Complete Fashion magazine every week. It wasn’t just entertainment—it was obsession, it was curiosity and a purpose in disguise.”

After completing her first master’s in the UK, she returned to Nigeria and began fashion blogging.

“Dressing up and creating content felt so natural to me. It was a creative outlet that soon grew into a calling,” she gushed. “Eventually, I realised I needed to show up in clothes that were unique—pieces that didn’t feel like fast fashion or mass-produced trends. I wanted to wear something that truly reflected who I was becoming. So, I began designing for myself. And that’s how Olive Republic started: making clothes for women who want to feel feminine, powerful, and set apart.”

The name Olive symbolises peace, resilience, and new beginnings. Republic speaks to a community—a movement of women who want to feel seen, heard, soft, and strong all at once. For Odokoro, Olive Republic is more than a fashion brand. It’s a story: a becoming.

Starting off with a strong belief in empowering women through clothing that celebrates their individuality and uniqueness, Odokoro’s legacy in fashion is rooted in her knowledge of business, polished by Western education. Armed with three degrees in Economics and Project Management from the University of Essex and Northampton, United Kingdom, respectively, her entrée into the fashion business was well-heeled.

Tapping from her extensive experience in design and retail, Odokoro curated a trend-breaking brand that carefully blends classic elegance and contemporary allure. In 2017, Olive Republic was established as a premium women’s fashion wear brand, an epitome of luxury and refinement. But a cross-continental business move was quite demanding at that time as she would later reveal.

“Running a business across borders comes with a unique set of pressures—especially in a hands-on industry like fashion,” she explained. “Managing production in Lagos while living and working in the UK has tested every part of me. One of the biggest challenges has been finding the right team to uphold the brand’s standard in my absence. I’ve had to invest heavily in hiring more professional management, simply because I’m not physically there to oversee the day-to-day. That comes with its own pressure—both financially and emotionally—because you’re trusting others to protect a vision that’s deeply personal.

“I’ve also had to rely on third-party support for quality control, which can sometimes delay timelines or require constant follow-up to ensure things are done right. It’s a delicate dance between letting go and staying deeply involved. Still, what’s kept me going is intentional planning, regular communication with my team, and carving out protected time for creativity. I don’t wait for inspiration—I create space for it.”

Odokoro pans the attention of a woman’s admirer to ‘who’ she is wearing by presenting pieces crafted with impeccable attention to detail, embodying sheer sophistication. The brand merges timeless elegance with cutting-edge design. Using elegant fabrics from around the world matched by exclusive handcrafted embellishments, Olive Republic exudes an aura of opulence and exclusivity.

Describing the personality of the Olive Republic woman, she said: “She is a woman in transition—becoming, healing, discovering, and building. When she wears Olive Republic, I want her to feel seen. I want her to feel like she’s stepping into herself. Our clothes are soft, but the woman who wears them is strong. She doesn’t have to shout to take up space.”

Every garment is a masterpiece, carefully curated to accentuate the natural beauty of every woman who adorns it. The seamless fusion of tradition and modernity lends a distinct charm to Odokoro’s creations, capturing the essence of a contemporary, yet timeless, wardrobe.

A closer look at her collection, Miss Girl says it all. From contemplation to a place of purpose-driven delivery, she created a deeply personal collection. The collection is a visual boost to feminine power, embodying elegance, femininity and resilience. Indeed, Miss Girl is soft, yet bold, graceful with a stand-out quality. It is more than what you wear—it’s a reflection of the strength, grace, and quiet confidence that high-value women project in a world where people are easily judged by their appearances. Rooted in timeless design and refined detail, the Miss Girl Collection celebrates the kind of elegance that doesn’t demand attention, but certainly leaves an impression.

Before the Miss Girl collection was launched this year, Olive Republic had launched its Reverie ’24 collection, which embraced silhouettes using soft fabrics. This gives the ladies who wear the collection soft elegance. The collection featured a lot of structure and drapes, enhancing the strong, powerful features of women who were comfortable in their quiet sophistication while still owning their strong personalities. With the Reverie ’24 collection, the focus was on softer colours using natural fibres, ensuring the outcome proved timeless.

While Olive Republic caters to elegance, the brand revolves around sustainability and heritage. This has birthed the Green by OR collection, which uses upcycled and locally sourced fabric to create everyday wear. The collection infuses the traditional Aso Oke fabric with hand-dyed fabric reflecting the natural style sense of Nigerians. Each piece reflects the details of its African journey and craftsmanship, where pieces are individually produced based on specific orders. These allow the consumers to wear their values with pride and also position Olive Republic as not just a style leader but as a sustainability advocate.

“While the clothes reflect the cultural identity of Africans, they are quite comfortable with styles that are appealing for daily fashion, globally,” she revealed with excitement. “We’re not just using it for clothing—we’re exploring ways to translate it into art pieces and homeware too because storytelling doesn’t have to stop at what you wear—it can live in your space, your walls, and the atmosphere you create around you.”

Olive Republic has a deep commitment to sustainability, cultural relevance and digital innovation. The brand is setting a new standard for what modern fashion can be. From its sourcing of eco-friendly fabrics to the integration of upcycled materials in collections like Green by OR, Olive Republic is placing the planet at the heart of its design philosophy with each piece telling a story, not just of craftsmanship, but of care, intention, and impact. While Olive Republic caters to elegance, the brand is also passionate about sustainability and heritage.

To build such brand equity, Ify has been largely influenced by women like Andrea Iyamah who’ve carved a space for African luxury and the storytelling and community-building power of brands like Hanifa and Kai Collective.

Through immersive digital experiences, Olive Republic has mastered the art of connecting digitally with its diverse audiences around the world, through its interactive e-commerce site, where customers can access the brand and through its community-led content on Instagram. Equally important to Olive Republic is its dedication to cultural expression and identity. By collaborating with local artisans, elevating African textiles, and centring diverse narratives, the brand bridges heritage with contemporary relevance. In every collection, Olive Republic champions timeless fashion, ethical production, and clothing designed to empower. As fashion evolves, Olive Republic stands firm: fashion

Furthermore, Odokoro expressed her preferences in styling to situate her work within the global spotlight.

“I stay aware of global movements, but I don’t chase trends. Instead, I interpret them through an African lens—my lens. I pull from Nigerian textures, histories, and colours, but I present them in a way that feels wearable from Lagos to London. Olive Republic is global, but never diluted.” Odokoro believes that elegance is not about extravagance—it’s about presence. It’s found in the poised stride of a woman who knows her worth, the subtle statement of a tailored silhouette, and the way confidence lingers long after she’s left the room.

Aside from being a successful businesswoman, she has voiced her support for women outside the wardrobe scene. A strong advocate for gender equality and women’s empowerment, she actively supports various initiatives to uplift women in the fashion industry and society. With her keen eye for detail, innovation, and a genuine love for the art of fashion, Odokoro continues to inspire and lead our women’s wear company to new horizons, making it a symbol of empowerment and style for women worldwide.

She envisaged that in five years, the brand would be in international stores, collaborating with major artists, and possibly launching Olive Republic showrooms across major cities- and possibly, adding scent.

“Don’t just chase trends—chase truth. Build from your story, not from the algorithm. Invest in community, content, and consistency. And know that “slow success” is still success. Keep pushing,” was her concluding remark.