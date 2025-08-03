  • Sunday, 3rd August, 2025

Campus CEO brings Edutainment to University of Abuja

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Edutainment First International,  a pioneering student-focused social innovation organization, successfully hosted the inaugural Nigerian Edutainment Festival in partnership with the University of Abuja.

The groundbreaking event marked a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to catalyze youth empowerment through the fusion of education and entertainment.

Spearheaded by the Founder and CEO of Edutainment First International, Mr. Tayo Folorunsho, the festival showcased the power of edutainment in inspiring a new generation of student leaders, social entrepreneurs, and changemakers across Nigeria and beyond.

Over two action-packed days, the festival delivered an immersive experience featuring student-led symposia, cultural exhibitions, and advocacy-driven programming, curated to spark creativity, critical thinking, and civic engagement among Nigerian youth.

Day One spotlighted “The Campus CEO”, a platform for innovative student entrepreneurs across all faculties of the University of Abuja, who pitched and showcased their business ventures and ideas.

Day Two, the main festival day, offered an electrifying celebration of youth culture and innovation, complete with helicopter rides, car drifting, skating demonstrations, power bike stunts, and the wildly popular color pop experience.

The festivities were expertly hosted by acclaimed media personalities Nedu and Anto Lecky, adding flair and energy to the celebration.

The event drew an impressive lineup of dignitaries, stakeholders, and high-profile guests from across sectors, including Acting Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Lar Patricia Manko; Dean of Student Affairs, University of Abuja, Dr. Idoko Sunday Idoko; His Imperial Majesty Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Natural Paramount Ruler of Iwoland and Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Ajao Adewale.

Also, Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC National Headquarters, RC Jesutomipe Igbaroola; Head of Enlightenment & Re-orientation,  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Aisha Mohammed; Principal Lead, BossLadyLaw Chambers, Barr Orbby Vanessa Agwuncha;  FCT Manager/Coordinator, SMEDAN, Mrs. Mary Kolawole and Head of Re-orientation, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mrs. Precious Oblegili.

The festival also garnered strong corporate support, with brand sponsors such as Tecno Mobile, Munchit, Power Oil, Colgate, Kellogg’s and a host of local vendors who contributed to the vibrant festival atmosphere.

As the first of its kind, the Nigerian Edutainment Festival has laid a solid foundation for future editions. With plans already underway to scale its impact across tertiary institutions nationwide, Edutainment First International remains committed to building a thriving community of socially conscious, creatively empowered youth through transformative partnerships and purposeful programming.

