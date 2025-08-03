Anambra Govt Approves Integrated Power System for State Broadcasting Service

Ejiofor Alike

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) under Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has awarded the contract for the supply and installation of solar street lights and earthing of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Stations.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, stated that ANSEC made the approval at its 17th ANSEC meeting held on July 30, 2025, at the LightHouse, Awka, among other vital state initiatives.

The Council also approved the construction of a solar-powered borehole and rehabilitation of five non-functional boreholes at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Campus, and the provision of hybrid power-driven Water Supply Schemes to Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe.

Consequently, it awarded a contract for the provision of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities to Nkwo Umunze and other nearby communities to ease the problem of water supply in that part of the state.

Likewise, the Council approved the extension of the provision of the WASH facilities to the Chief Jerome Udoji State Secretariat, in Awka, the state capital, for the well-being of public service personnel working at the complex, as well as the supply and installation of electrical and mechanical appurtenances at the General Hospital, Anaku.

Mefor stated that these are part of Governor Soludo’s government’s efforts to improve the quality of life for the people, and in his comprehensive urban regeneration agenda to turn Anambra into the Dubai-Silicon Valley of the country, where economic and business thrive.

This philosophy has spurred the transformation of the state, and this progressivism has been commended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the indigenes in the country and diaspora, in the governor’s scorecard of outstanding achievements presented to Anambra citizens at various fora.