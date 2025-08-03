ADC Accuses APC of Attempt to Instigate Leadership Crisis in Opposition Coalition

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the claim by a former Deputy National Chairman of ADC, Natu Bala, that he is the party’s interim National Chairman.

Bala, who was the party’s governorship candidate in Bauchi State in the 2023 general election, was said to have resigned his position as the deputy national chairman of the ADC in May 2025.



In his resignation letter titled: ‘Letter of Resignation As Deputy National Chairman Of African Democratic Congress (ADC)’’, which was made available to THISDAY, Bala wrote: ‘’The above subject hereby refers, please.

‘’I, Natu Bala, do hereby write to notify you of my resignation as a member of the National Working Committee of our great party, African Democratic Congress, with effect from 26 May, 2025.



‘’My resignation is to make way for a smooth and effective coalition and restructuring. My resignation does not in any way mean that I am abandoning the party; so, I would be ready to serve in any other capacity I may be called upon in the future.



‘’While I thank you for the opportunity afforded me to serve our great party, please accept the assurances of my highest regards’’

But Bala later renounced his earlier letter of resignation, stating that the adoption and leadership transition was a “shoddily rehearsed political melodrama that amounted to a total surrender of the party’s structure to external forces.”

He maintained that ADC’s constitution provides a clear framework for succession and the filling of vacant positions.



“In line with the party’s constitutional guidelines, I have assumed the role of interim national chairman,” he declared.

Bala urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise him as the party’s legitimate leader.

However, speaking to THISDAY, the National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described Bala’s actions as part of the several plots to destabilise the coalition party by the ruling APC.

Abdullahi said the coalition party anticipated these plots, adding that the decision of its National Executive Committee (NEC), monitored by INEC, has addressed the plots to destabilise the coalition party.



‘’The National Working Committee was officially dissolved by the NEC of the party. Thereafter, the same NEC approved the handing over to the David Mark-led coalition ADC as the National Chairman.

‘’We anticipated all these and legally moved in the right direction. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored all the decisions the coalition party took. We know where Natu Bala is coming from. This is the handiwork of the APC. It shows panic and desperation on the part of the ruling party,” Abdullahi added.