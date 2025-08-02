Olam Recounts Successes Following Acquisition of CFM’s Asset

Omolabake Fasogbon

Major player in food, feed, and fibre, Olam Agri has expressed confidence about its long-term viability, citing its preparedness and growth trajectory since its acquisition of Crown Flour Mill (CFM) 15 years ago.

The firm during a ceremony marking 15 years of acquiring CFM, highlighted its key investments, earning it Nigeria’s leading wheat miller and pasta manufacturer, and one of Africa’s top millers.

The event attracted key stakeholders in government and manufacturing sectors as well as Olam Agri workers and partners. It was also an opportunity for the organisation to celebrate its milestones, high-performing staff members, and support from distributors and partners.

Managing Director and Business Head of Olam Agri’s wheat milling and pasta business, Nitin Mehta, attributed the firm’s growth over the last one and a half decades to pursuing and staying true to its vision, which he said aligns with Nigeria government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for food security.

“Our growth proves what’s possible with the right vision and investment. We are building more than a milling operation; we’re building a platform for inclusive development that uplifts employees, empowers partners, and delivers value to families across Nigeria. We remain committed to advancing innovation, nutrition, and access to affordable food,” he said.

Mehta listed as part of the company’s feats as establishing extensive backwards integration that has empowered approximately 500 farmers, and partnering with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the International Centre for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA), the Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI) and top global crop researchers to promote local wheat production.

Country Head of the company, Anil Nair, reiterated the company’s priority in fostering a food-secure future, in addition to unlocking values for customers.

He said, “With an extensive distribution network for staples and packaged foods across Nigeria, we continue to drive growth in local food production. Our strong performance over the last 15 years is a testament to our commitment to manufacturing excellence and national food security.

“We are filled with optimism and excitement for the future. We have a clear vision of where we want the business to be within the next decade. This is why we developed a 10-year roadmap for drought-resistant seed development to scale local wheat production. With the continued support of our team, we are confident in our ability to reach new heights,” he said.

Also present at the event, a retail channel member and distribution merchant, Femi Areo, extolled the impact the business on his turnover.

“I have had the utmost joy in partnering with Olam Agri to distribute its products for these 15 years. It provides me with the right support by producing the best quality products, providing on-time delivery and retail channel value-added services that ensure I can deliver robust sales. I am grateful for the business and partnership,” he remarked.