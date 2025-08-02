Nigeria’s Taekwondo Medal Hopeful, Kalu Rues Missing 2025 FISU Game

After scaling through the national trials in April, Kalu Chijioke (Jnr), had set his eyes on the 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany between July 7 and July 27, but it was not to be as Nigeria’s Taekwondo prospect, missed the chance to represent the country.

Kalu earned his spot after an impressive performance at the National Trials held in April, which featured over 500 participants from 40 Nigerian universities.

The trials were held at the NDLEA Academy Ground in Lamingo, Jos, as a selection event for Nigeria’s FISU Games delegation.

The FISU World University Games, a major global multi-sport event, took place in six German cities from July 16 to July 27. Kalu, a Statistics student at FUTO, was seen as a strong medal hopeful after winning bronze in the -80kg Taekwondo category at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Ogun.

However, he missed the Games due to registration issues caused by poor planning and alleged corruption by FUTO’s sports officials.

FUTO’s Director of Sports, Dr. Nnennaya Anyanwu initially refused to comment when approached about the issue.

She later told NAN that only the NUGA President could respond to questions on athlete preparation for the Games.

FUTO’s Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Chikwendu Orji, said he remained “hopeful” of FUTO’s participation, despite the missed deadline.

NUGA President, Prof. Bawa Muhammed, criticised universities’ poor commitment, saying it undermined fundraising efforts and cost athletes global exposure.

On FUTO’s failure, Prof. Bawa said the school didn’t pay its dues in time, and the registration portal eventually closed.

He described the situation as “unacceptable,” urging universities to take athletes’ development more seriously.

“This is unacceptable, especially for the future of students who have trained and prepared extensively for this competition.

“Our talents must not be allowed to slip away from our hands,” he said.

CSP Kalu Chijioke (Snr), father of the athlete, slammed FUTO’s handling, citing past Olympians like Chika Chukwumerije and Elizabeth Anyanacho from the school.

He vowed to defend his son’s interests, questioning what legacy the current Director of Sports intends to leave behind.

He stressed that even without funds, FUTO’s leadership should have highlighted the immense benefits of FISU participation.

“I owe my son a duty to defend him, no matter what it takes. As Director of Sports, what else should be your legacy?”

“Even if the school may claim it lacks funds, it is her responsibility as the director of sports.

“If she truly appreciates the infinite possibilities of sports, she should have informed the management of the enormous benefits that could accrue to the university through FISU participation.”

He warned that denying access to such opportunities, especially in the South East, could worsen youth restiveness.