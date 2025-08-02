  • Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

Niger Gov Directs Immediate Reopening of IBB University

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed the reopening of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai.

 Following the attack by armed robbers which led to the death of a 200 level Chemistry/Education student, Abdulwahab Jafar, the Niger State Government in june announced the indefinite closure of the institution.

For the same reason the  Lapai Emirate Council reviewed the curfew it imposed on the town.

Directing the reopening of the university in a statement made available to journalists in Minna, yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said the action followed “a comprehensive review of security measures and infrastructure improvements” in the university.

 Usman said the governor was “satisfied with the robust security architecture and infrastructural developments put in place to safeguard students, staff and the university community, consequently, he has directed that academic activities should resume on Monday, 4th August, 2025.”  

The government scribe emphasised government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of students and staff while ensuring uninterrupted academic progress.

In the statement, Usman commended the collaborative efforts of security operatives, university authorities and community leaders in addressing the challenges that led to the closure of the institution.

The statement therefore implored all returning students and staff to adhere strictly to the security protocols put in place and also cooperate fully with university authorities for a smooth and safe resumption.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.