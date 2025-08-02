Niger Gov Directs Immediate Reopening of IBB University

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed the reopening of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai.

Following the attack by armed robbers which led to the death of a 200 level Chemistry/Education student, Abdulwahab Jafar, the Niger State Government in june announced the indefinite closure of the institution.

For the same reason the Lapai Emirate Council reviewed the curfew it imposed on the town.

Directing the reopening of the university in a statement made available to journalists in Minna, yesterday, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said the action followed “a comprehensive review of security measures and infrastructure improvements” in the university.

Usman said the governor was “satisfied with the robust security architecture and infrastructural developments put in place to safeguard students, staff and the university community, consequently, he has directed that academic activities should resume on Monday, 4th August, 2025.”

The government scribe emphasised government’s unwavering commitment to the safety and welfare of students and staff while ensuring uninterrupted academic progress.

In the statement, Usman commended the collaborative efforts of security operatives, university authorities and community leaders in addressing the challenges that led to the closure of the institution.

The statement therefore implored all returning students and staff to adhere strictly to the security protocols put in place and also cooperate fully with university authorities for a smooth and safe resumption.