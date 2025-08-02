Nestle Nigeria Empowers 49 Rural Women Retailers in Agbara

Charles Ajunwa

Nestle Nigeria has empowered 49 rural women retailers in Agbara, Ogun State, as part of the expansion of its flagship initiative, Nestle Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria.

Now in its fifth year, the Nestle Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria project has empowered over 382 women across the country, enabling them to expand their businesses by as much as threefold.

Through tailored business training, product grants, and mentorship, the initiative supports women in building more profitable retail ventures, reinforcing Nestle’s commitment to inclusive growth at the community level. With the addition of the 49 new participants from Agbara, the project has now reached a total of 431 women.

At the opening ceremony in Agbara, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead at Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, said “Nestle Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria is about creating genuine opportunities for women. Supporting rural women to scale their retail operations by up to 300 per cent within just three months is not only beneficial for business but also essential for fostering a more inclusive economy, stronger families, and resilient communities.”

She further emphasised, “Opening new doors for hardworking women determined to build better futures for themselves and their families in Agbara holds significant meaning for us, as this community has been home to Nestle Nigeria for over four decades. We have witnessed the transformative impact of structured training, mentorship, and business grants on the 382 women who have already benefited from this initiative, and we are confident that we will see more success stories emerge from Agbara. Through this initiative, we are not only supporting individual entrepreneurs; we are investing in ripple effects that will benefit the entire community.”

Commercial Manager at Nestle Nigeria, Boladale Odunlami, elaborated on the initiative’s purpose. “At Nestle, we are intentional about creating growth opportunities across every segment of our value chain. The Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria initiative was launched in 2021 to support women retailers in underserved communities, recognising their critical role in driving local economies. Since its inception, over 380 women have benefited from the program, with more than 85 per cent reporting sustained business expansion. With product grants valued at up to 300 per cent of their existing business size, participants have improved their turnover, increased revenue, and strengthened their community presence. This edition is particularly special, as the participants were nominated by their own communities and will each receive product grants worth N200,000. We are excited to welcome the Agbara cohort and are confident that, with the support we provide, they will continue this legacy of progress and success.”

On behalf of the Alagbara of Agbara, His Royal Highness Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade JP, Olori Adeola Agunbiade commended Nestle’s enduring relationship with the community and encouraged the women to seize this opportunity.

“Our community enjoys a peaceful and respectful relationship with Nestle, which enables us to work together effectively on community-led initiatives like the women empowerment programme. We are delighted to see the women we have carefully selected from our community benefit from this program, whose impact we have heard about. I urge every woman here today to take full advantage of this training to build something lasting for herself and her family. I assure Nestle Nigeria of our commitment to co-owning this project, which will further strengthen the long-standing bond with the people of Agbara.”

The women expressed their gratitude and optimism regarding the opportunity.

Mrs. Eniola Fausat, one of the participants, shared her excitement. “This opportunity has opened my eyes to what is possible in my business. With the training and support, I am now more confident that I can improve my shop and better support my family. I thank Nestle and the Alagbara for believing in us.”

Nestle Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria exemplifies Nestle’s commitment to creating shared value in society. Since its inception, the initiative has expanded to nine locations across the country.

Beneficiaries receive training in essential areas such as entrepreneurship, bookkeeping, merchandising, and customer service skills which are vital for running successful retail operations. Each participant is also assigned a personal mentor for three months and receives product grants to help them scale sustainably.

With every new phase, Nestle Nigeria continues to support financial independence among rural women. The initiative is aimed at strengthening small businesses and enhancing livelihoods within rural communities.