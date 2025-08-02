Mahama: Nigerians Safe in Ghana, Both Countries Are Brothers With Shared History

* Insists no room for xenophobia in his country

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Ghana’s President, John Mahama, has assured of the safety of Nigerians living in his country, stating that there was no place for xenophobia in Ghana.

Mahama was quoted in a statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Magnus Eze, to have also vowed the continued commitment of his country to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Protocols, especially pertaining to the free movement of persons and goods in the region



He gave the assurances while receiving President Bola Tinubu’s special envoy led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu in the Presidential Palace, Accra.

He asked the special envoy to convey to his Nigerian counterpart that he should not lose sleep over recent protests against Nigerian nationals resident in his country.

He stated that Nigeria and Ghana were brothers with shared history, so, they would not allow anything to come between them.



Mahama noted that the recirculation of an old video made by a Nigerian residing in Ghana over 10 years ago actually generated tension, but gladly announced that the situation was swiftly managed.

The president who disclosed that the protesters were not up to 50, assured the envoy of the safety and protection of the lives, properties, and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians in Ghana.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs had thanked the president for his hospitality since the delegation arrived Ghana



She was clear that their mission was to douse the tension in Ghana following viral video against Nigerians.

She said Nigerians back home were apprehensive over the situation and concerned about the safety of Nigerian nationals in Ghana, their properties and and businesses.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also said the visit was to equally facilitate the establishment of a permanent Nigeria-Ghana Joint Commission.



She said the joint commission would help in addressing the youth and issue of migration caused by huge demography of unemployed people under 45 years.

“We are encouraging our youth to stay in Nigeria and if it is necessary to migrate, they are to be great ambassadors,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The Minister informed the Ghanaian President that she was meeting with Nigerians in Ghana to urge them to adhere to the laws of Ghana.

The Minister was accompanied on the fact-finding mission by the Director, Africa Affairs Department in the ministry, Amb. Regina Ocheni; Director, Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Innocent Iwejuo, and Special Assistant (Administration) to the Minister of State, Mr. Ajuluchukwu Eze.