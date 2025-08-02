Civil Society Groups Back NNPCL GCEO

A coalition of civil society groups across various sectors that cut across the energy sector, development sector, transparency and oil watch entities as well as energy fields trackers in Nigeria, have hailed the performance of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Oil Company Ltd (NNPCL), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups and Professionals for Good Governance(CCSGP), described Ojulari’s accomplishments as groundbreaking and multi-faceted in terms of recording applaudable increase in NNPCL’s profitability, excellent and transparent remittances to the Federation Account, commendable collaborations with upstream partners in a strategic move to boost and catalyse enhanced oil and gas production in Nigeria as well as transparent monthly financial and operational reports, which have been in abeyance for about eight years.

The CCSGP, which praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for head-hunting excellent professional as Ojulari, said the NNPCL boss has within just 100 days in office repositioned the NNPCL in terms of revenue generation transparency, increasing remittances, organisational profitability, operational efficiency and capability and enhanced relations with host communities, stakeholders and industry upstream partners.

The group alleged that fifth columnists and dirty politicians used to milking the NNPCL dry by refusing to declare profits, render monthly reports, but only engage in poorly executed or non-existence contracts are trying to fight to distract Ojulari in an attempt to derail the noble reforms and excellent vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the energy sector which has seen the NNPCL rebound in just three months.

In a press statement signed by Director of Media, Comrade Usman Musa Abdullahi, Director of Programmes, Dr. Joseph Olawale, Social Works Coordinating Office for Nigeria-CCSGP, Mrs. T. Haladu-Bako and Spokesperson of the CCSGP Comrade, Ogon Peterside, the coalition of civil society groups while backing President Tinubu’s commendable reforms in the NNPCL, praised the GCEO of NNPCL, Ojulari, saying “ Never in the history of the NNPC has it remitted such sums as N6.961 trillion as recorded during the short time that Mr. Ojulari has been on the saddle, which shows that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reforms are consistently on, and are making positive impacts, and we will not allow fifth columnists within the NNPCL leadership who are agents of dirty politicians who are so used to feeding fat from the NNPCL treasury in the past, to distract the noble vision of the President and the Group CEO of the NNPC. Today, the NNPC under Ojulari is patriotically working on a number of investment inflows, just as he plans to increase oil production to over 2 million barrels per day (mbpd) by year 2027 and steadily to 3 million Barrels per day by 2030. In the same vein, we understand, under Ojulari’s astute leadership, the NNPC plans to reach about 10 billion cubic feet per day in Gas production by year 2027. Under this grand plan, NNPCL will transition into a great global company with respect and admiration across the world.”

The group, while dismissing allegations against Ojulari to the effect that he lives in a suite in a hotel, wondered where a top industry executive of his status should check into when in a hotel if not a suite. “Where do they want the top executive of a national oil company to check into a ramshackle hotel room so that these dirty and desperate opposition politicians working in connivance with some moles and fifth columnists in NNPC, can easily reach Mr. Ojulari and harm him? This tells you the level of ignorance and desperation of these people sponsoring protests to EFCC. From our findings, these are politically motivated protests being sponsored by opposition politicians, whose agents are planted in the hierarchy of the NNPCL, who are afraid that the economy is bouncing back with NNPC rebound in terms of steady revenue profitability, steady remittances to the Federation Account and enhanced operational efficiency and capability at its onshore, midstream, and offshore operations are on a rebound. Why drag NNPC into dirty politics? Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari is a solid professional who is doing an excellent job at the NNPCL and should not be distracted.”

The CCSGP further warned sponsors of mischief in the online media to desist from their sinister acts.

“The other day, these dirty opposition politicians targeted the CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso, sponsoring all kinds of media attacks. Now they realised they have failed because they were ignored. CBN is working, and the governor has repositioned the apex bank and restored it to its pride of place. In the same way, these same dirty opposition forces at the NNPCL leadership positions, working with politicians who are used to easy money and feeding fat from non-existent contracts at NNPC are now jittery of Tinubu’s most commendable reforms at the NNPC which has restored the organisation to its pride of place. In line with President Tinubu’s mandate, in just 100 days in office, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, a globally respected expert in petroleum, process and production engineering, has brought performance and profitability to the NNPC at a time when the global energy landscape is characterised by uncertainty and volatility across international jurisdictions with disruptions in supply chains, and shifting energy dynamics. In his distinguished career across various jurisdictions globally, Engr. Ojulari exemplified the best and brightest, patriotism and commitment to national interest. He is a thorough breed professional, who faces his job mandate squarely. With over 34 years of experience, emerging as managing director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) from 2015-2021, we understand that while at SNEPCO, Engr. Ojulari increased daily production capacity to about 320,000 barrels per day and SNEPCO accomplished unprecedented feats. At Renaissance Group, where he was Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Engr. Ojulari led the Consortium’s brilliant successes in acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria(SPDC) with $2.4billion. We urge the fifth Columnists and dirty politicians to thread the path of honour, retrace their steps, allow engineer Ojulari to focus on repositioning the NNPC. President Tinubu head-hunted a great brain to lead the NNPC at this volatile and uncertain energy times and we applaud Mr President for this bold move. We stand with President Tinubu on Engr Ojulari.”