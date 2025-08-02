Celebrating Abdulsamad Rabiu at 65

Obinna Chima





The Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who turns 65 on Monday, stands as one of Africa’s most accomplished and quietly impactful industrialists. Rabiu, through his chains of businesses, has not only shaped industries but also helped shape lives.

As the continent continues to search for visionary leaders who blend business acumen with social consciousness, Rabiu’s trajectory offers a compelling portrait of what enterprise, empathy, and excellence can look like when harmoniously combined.

Rabiu, who has not hidden his admiration for President Bola Tinubu, strongly believes the president’s reforms have put the country on the global economic map.

In a recent article he penned, he wrote, “In making that shift, Nigeria is taking the lead for a continent to follow. So many Nigerian administrations I have known have been hostage to economic events, doubling down time and again on state intervention rather than having the conviction to reform.

“This administration is proving different. After two years of difficult reforms, Nigeria – under President Bola Tinubu – is now poised to fulfil the promise of its vast natural resources, rapidly growing population of over 200 million people, and strategic coastal location along the Gulf of Guinea.” Born on August 4, 1960, in Kano State, to a prominent businessman and Islamic scholar, Isyaku Rabiu, he received his early education in Nigeria. The Chairman of BUA Group attended the Federal Government College, Kano, after which he proceeded to the United States to study Economics at Capital University, Columbus, Ohio, United States of America. Thereafter, he returned to Nigeria and joined the family business, the IRS Group, until 1988, when he set up BUA Group.

As someone who was born into a family of influence, Rabiu could have rested on inherited privilege. Instead, he forged a path marked by grit, discipline, and an unrelenting commitment to adding value — not only for shareholders, but also for Nigeria’s real economy.

From cement to sugar, rice, steel to real estate, flour milling, oil and gas, among others, Rabiu has built BUA Group into one of Africa’s most respected conglomerates, serving millions, creating thousands of jobs, and strengthening the backbone of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

In an era where industrialisation remains critical to Africa’s economic sovereignty, his investments speak louder than promises.

Yet, what makes Rabiu truly stand out is not just the billions he has made or the industries he has transformed. It is the quiet dignity with which he leads. In an age where flamboyance is often mistaken for success, Rabiu remains a study in understated brilliance — a man who allows his work to speak for him, his factories to echo his ideals, and his philanthropy to express his values.

His companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) – BUA Foods and BUA Cement – have continued to post positive earnings, delivering superior returns to investors, a testament to his strategic foresight, disciplined execution, and commitment to value creation. This consistent performance has not only boosted shareholder confidence but also reinforced the credibility of indigenous conglomerates in Nigeria’s capital market, positioning his enterprises as models of resilience and growth in a challenging economic environment.

For instance, BUA Foods Plc recently posted a 101 percent year-on-year growth in profit before tax, reaching N276.1 billion as of the half-year ended June 30, 2025. According to the company’s unaudited financial results filed with the NGX, revenue rose by 36 percent to N912.5 billion, driven by strong performance across its sugar, flour, pasta, and rice segments. Also, its rice division saw a remarkable 2923 percent surge in revenue, growing from N1.3 billion in the first half of 2024 to N39.3 billion in the same period this year. Similarly, gross profit increased by 55 percent to N339.3 billion, with gross margin rising to 37.2 percent from 32.4 percent the previous year.

Similarly, BUA Cement posted a 43 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to N289.5 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Its cost of sales rose to N142.2 billion from N138.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Also, its gross profit more than doubled to N147.3 billion, and the company’s gross margin improved to 51 per cent from 32 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, just as its net profit rose five-fold to N99.77 billion in the second quarter 2025, from N16.28 billion in the 2Q25.

Rabiu, through his various business interests, has also been a champion of protecting the environment through his investments in manufacturing plants that meet or exceed stringent environmental standards, with a focus on recycling most of their waste products, the use of cleaner energy sources like natural gas, whilst reducing the environmental impact of their operations.

As a testimony to his hard work, indefatigable entrepreneurial spirit, and consistently championing Nigeria as a preferred investment destination in Africa, Rabiu was reappointed by President Emmanuel Macron of France as the President of the France-Nigeria Business Council in 2022. A recipient of many awards, including THISDAY’s ‘Titan of the Year,’ in 2025, Rabiu’s net worth, according to Forbes, has increased to $6 billion as of July 28, 2025, owing to the success of BUA Foods and BUA Cement. His wealth has seen a $900 million gain since the beginning of the year.

Through the Abdulsamad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa), he has committed hundreds of millions of dollars to health, education, and social development — giving not for applause, but from a genuine desire to close opportunity gaps across the continent. The ASR Africa was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

Just this week, the ASR Africa, through its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs), donated a state-of-the-art administrative block worth N250 million to Al-Qalam University in Katsina State. Built and equipped with cutting-edge equipment by ASR Africa, the administrative structure was donated to the College of Allied Health Sciences of the university on Thursday.

The administrative block, which was proposed by the management of the institution to support the establishment of the college, has lecture theaters, classrooms, 18 offices for academic and administrative staff, as well as a conference hall.

Also, the ASR Africa recently held the fourth edition of its three-month mentorship program at Babcock University, Ogun State, with female mentees, who are students of the school, drawn from different fields of study. Launched in May 2025, the mentorship program at Babcock University was delivered as a structured initiative designed to equip female students, particularly those approaching graduation, as they prepare for life beyond the University. Tertiary institutions that had benefitted from this mentorship programme include Federal College of Education (Technical) in Gusau, Al-Qalam University in Katsina State, and the University of Zambia (UNZA) on the continental stage.

Beside the mentorship programme, several universities across Nigeria and Africa have benefited from Rabiu’s philanthropic initiative. Some of them include the flagging off of construction of a N250 million Abdul Samad Rabiu Laboratory Complex at the University of Lagos; the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center for Corrosion Research at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State; conducted business management training and support grant awarded to 100 widows; ongoing construction of an ultra-modern Student Affairs Center at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State; ongoing construction of a N280 million Abdul Samad Rabiu Integrated Publishing House for Babcock University; among several others.

Rabiu’s 65th birthday offers more than a chance to celebrate personal milestones. It is an occasion to reflect on his type of leadership: vision without vanity, wealth with wisdom, and success without arrogance.

In Rabiu’s journey, there is a model for the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and a reminder that one can be powerful and principled, influential and humane, wealthy and wise.

As the BUA Chairman enters this new chapter of his life, the hope is that his story will not just inspire, but also multiply, and that more leaders, in business and in public service, will take cues from his humility, his industry, and his impact.