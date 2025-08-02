Beyond the Applause: Why Tinubu’s Reward to the Super Falcons Was Strategic Masterstroke

Ola Belgore

In a country navigating the turbulence of bold reforms and long-overdue structural change, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent gesture to reward the Super Falcons with $100,000 (Naira equivalent) each, three-bedroom houses, and national honours has sparked a mix of celebration and criticism.

But let’s step back and ask: Was it wasteful, or was it wise?

The answer lies not just in economics, but in psychology, politics, and timing.

A Moment of National Pride in a Period of National Pain

There’s no denying that Nigerians are hurting. With subsidy removal, inflation, currency depreciation, and sectoral unrest—from health workers to educators—the nation is enduring the discomfort of critical, unavoidable reforms.

However, national healing doesn’t happen through policy alone. Sometimes, it begins with symbols—images and stories that make people believe, even briefly, that their country can win. The Super Falcons did just that. Amid a difficult season of sacrifice, they gave Nigerians something priceless: pride. The president’s decision to reward them was not just about football—it was about acknowledging excellence, inspiring the youth, and reinforcing a message that success in Nigeria can still be honoured.

Psychology of Hope: Why Symbols Matter

In public psychology, symbols serve as anchors during transformation. When governments are rolling out painful reforms, they must also create moments of unity and celebration to balance public morale.

Tinubu’s gesture taps into this psychology. It tells Nigerians: we see you, we value effort, and even in tough times, we still celebrate those who raise our flag high.

That’s not wasteful—it’s strategic morale management.

Politics 101: A Gesture the Opposition Can’t Touch

From a political standpoint, it was a tactical masterstroke. No serious opposition party can afford to criticise the gesture without alienating young Nigerians—especially women—who see the Falcons as role models.

To criticise the gift is to seem anti-youth, anti-sport, and anti-success. But to openly praise it is to indirectly endorse the administration’s wisdom, weakening their oppositional stance.

The president essentially made a move that’s politically unassailable—a rare checkmate in Nigeria’s often-polarized landscape.

The Bigger Picture: Reform is Not Void of Recognition

The critics are not wrong to point out the challenges in the health and education sectors. But here’s the fuller view: Tinubu’s government is not pretending those problems don’t exist—it is already working to fix them.

The administration is pushing reforms in fuel pricing, foreign exchange, power, infrastructure, and tax. These are difficult but necessary shifts aimed at undoing decades of rot. And in such a season of reform, moments of celebration are not distractions—they are bridges across the pain.

One can invest in public morale and invest in hospitals. One can reward footballers and fix the schools. These are not mutually exclusive paths.

Leadership Must Inspire and Build

Leadership is not only about solving problems—it’s also about making people believe the sacrifice is worth it. If the president had ignored the Falcons’ success in the name of austerity, the narrative would have been that Nigeria doesn’t reward excellence, even when it shines globally.

Instead, the message is loud and clear: Nigeria honours those who uplift her image, and Nigeria is rebuilding itself.

The Super Falcons gave Nigerians a reason to smile in a difficult season. The president, in turn, gave them a reason to believe that their sacrifices are not in vain, and that their leaders are watching.

Critics may question the timing. But history will remember the intent. And in politics—as in leadership—symbols often move people faster than spreadsheets.

The house and cash may fade from headlines. But the message? That may echo far longer.

July 29, 2025

Belgore is the Managing Director of Utica Capital Limited.