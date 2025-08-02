Adeleke: I’m Not Joining ADC Or Aligning With Coalition

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is not defecting to African Democratic Congress (ADC) nor aligning with anybody within the ADC ahead of the 2026 election in the state.

Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement, in response to media publications and enquiries.

He affirmed that Adeleke remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was going to win, with wide margins, the 2026 governorship elections on the platform of the PDP.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to news reports and media enquiries about the imminent defection of Governor Adeleke to the ADC or alignment with ADC bigwigs ahead of the 2026 governorship race. There is no truth in those publications and speculations.

“First of all, we, the PDP Osun, have already adopted and endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, so there is no alliance with ADC.

“Secondly, Governor Adeleke has no alliance with anyone in ADC. He remains in PDP, will run in PDP, and needs no alliance with ADC to win with a wide margin in 2026.

“The Osun electorate supports Governor Adeleke because of his impressive performance since he came to office. That good work is still ongoing and Osun people are committed to sustaining the delivery of good governance by re-electing Governor Adeleke in 2026,” the spokesperson said.

“Governor Adeleke urges PDP members to forge ahead with the ongoing strengthening of the party structures across all levels to prepare for fresh victory next year,” the statement concluded.