Abdel Aziz Tazi:  Poor Transportation, Infrastructure Hindering Tourism Growth in Africa

Manager of Casa del Papa Resort, Abdel Aziz Tazi, speaks about tourism in Benin Republic, the upgrade of the resort to international standards, among others. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts:

Can you tell us about your resort?

It’s a beachfront resort with 75 rooms, three points of sales for food and beverage, a night club and different areas for kayaking.

What is your business vision?

The business is to progress with tourism activity in the same vision with the state.

You’re upgrading the resort. Why?

Right now, we’re upgrading the resort because there was no good road here before. Now, we have a good road network that comes from Cotonou via the beachside and this is good for our business. That is why we’re upgrading all the facilities so that we can attract more clients. It’s a big project that will last for five years. It will be a big challenge for us but we’re ready to make it happen.

With the good road network, aren’t you afraid of competition?

We are not afraid of competition. We are happy with the competition because that’s what’s going to help us to upgrade the level we’re at now. It will be challenging for us at first, but then, it will be okay. We want the resort to meet international standards.

Talking about international standards. In terms of service what should tourists expect?

We occupy the first position in terms of amenities and services we provide. We provide excellent services to our guests.

What are those facilities?

We have a swimming pool, tennis courts, golf course, night club on the spot, kids club, Kayaking, conference room, two points of sales and Spa for wellness. All of these are of international standards.

Are there plans for clinics?

No. Clinic is about seven kilometres away from Quidah. It’s about 15 minutes from here.

The World Tourism Council recently gave a list of the top 10 tourism economies in the world and there was no African country on the list. You have countries like India, Mexico and others. What are the key lessons and what do you think can be done to ensure that African countries become part of that list?

Maybe the economic level of the population could be responsible. Also, poor transportation and the infrastructure, especially roads could have contributed. These things help the countries to upgrade their economy.

What are your plans for the future?

As I said before, we are upgrading the resort to international standards. So in the next 4-5 years, the resort will receive a facelift going by the big project we are working on. In the next 10 years, we are positioning ourselves as the best resort in West Africa. When we finish these new projects, it will become a 5-star resort.

What are those facilities that you are working on?

Lodging, private swimming pool, private villa, boating also, Jet ski and many other amenities.

Any plans for a zoo?

We are not in this position because we are at the beach front. The climate will not help us to make a zoo on the spot. Maybe a small area with animals will be okay.

Who are your customers?

The middle-class people and the VIPs.

President of Benin is said to be tourism-friendly?

Of course, he works a lot. During his 10 years, he does a lot for the country especially roads, electricity and tourism. He is working on a 100km beach front, a huge project.