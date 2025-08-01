Unions  Push for Special Salary Structure for Media Workers

With this development again, Ojo is appealing to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to prevail on the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police from allowing his men to embark on embarrassment and incessant invasion and arrests of his party members on trump up charges while holding their meetings as allowed by the country’s constitution.

He equally called on the IG to address the issue of politically motivated arrests of his party members in the state and safe the people from constant unwarranted embarrassments.

Meanwhile, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Otunba Emmanuel Fayose has described the recent endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji by a former governor of the state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose as shameful, deceitful and unfair to the party.

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital Otunba Fayose, however, maintained that the event is of no consequence and amounts to nothing.

Otunba Fayose who is the younger brother to the former governor carpeted the move, saying the older Fayose has acted in total betrayal of the PDP, the party upon which he became the governor on two occasions.

“I watched with utter dismay, the charade carried out by supposed leaders of Ekiti State. I am referring to the supposed endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji by some past governors of the state. What was even a source for concern for me was the involvement of former Governor Ayo Fayose.

“While conceding the fact that the former governor has the right and he is at liberty to take any political stance that he deems fit and proper, I am utterly disgusted that he had to carry the PDP along in his show of shame.

“My concern is such that, how could someone who had in the past benefitted immensely from the PDP on many occasions now wants to be seen to be undermining the party in a brazen and shameful manner? For me, this is shameful and does not reflect the Fayose ethos of Omoluabi in anyway.

“The event was a show of shame, with the strength of all acclaimed former governors and defectors, rented crowd it was far less than 10,000, out of three million Ekiti population which clearly shows people are tired of APC administration in the state. It was a total rejection,”

he said.

He therefore, urged his brother to quit the PDP if he does not have any formula for repositioning the party to its former winning ways rather than ridiculing himself in the public space.