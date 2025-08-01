  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

Three Nigerians on Lineup for 2nd  PFL Africa Event in Cape Town

After a groundbreaking debut in Cape Town, South Africa earlier last month, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced the full fight card for the second event of the inaugural season of PFL Africa with three Nigerian stars as headline fighters of the night.

Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme, Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina and rising star Kunle “Nigerian Ninja” Lawal, will be in actions as Africa’s top MMA talent clash in the Welterweight and Featherweight divisions at the Big Top Arena, Carnival City in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday, August 9.

They will fight for a shot as the inaugural tournament continues toward crowning the first-ever PFL Africa Champions and offer fighters from the continent an opportunity to compete on a global stage.

In the main event, “Star Boi” Ocheme will take on Guinea’s Mohamed Camara in a must-see Featherweight First Round bout between two of West Africa’s finest MMA talents while Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” will square off with DR Congo’s Jean Jacques Lubaya.

Rising star Kunle “the Nigerian Ninja” will see to improve his 2-1 record when he takes on Cameroon’s Desmond Tamungang in a Welterweight Alternate Bout.

During the debut fight in Cape Town, Nigerian Policewoman, Juliet Ukah, made history, defeating home girl, Ceileigh Niedermayr, by unanimous decision in their Women’s Strawweight Showcase.

