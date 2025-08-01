  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

Rivers APC Factional Chairman Demands Suspension of Local Government Primaries

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A  factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Emeka Beke, has called on the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda to suspend the scheduled local government primaries in Rivers State led by another faction chaired by Chief Tony Okocha.

He also asked that his Executive Committee should superintend the entire process being the committee duly recognised by law.

Beke, who was at the APC National secretariat, yesterday in Abuja to submit a petition, told newsmen that he remained the authentic Rivers State Chairman of the APC based on the earlier judgment.

He asked Yilwatda to use his “office and suspend the scheduled local government primaries of the APC, Rivers State led by Chief Tony Okocha Executive Committee and direct the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee to superintend the entire process, the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee being the duly recognized by law.

“Also, we are aware of the decision of the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress extending the tenure of office of all elected State Executive Committees to December, 2025. We welcome the said decision.

“We wish to respectfully bring to your notice the judgment of the High Court of Rivers State, Port Harcourt Division, delivered by Hon Justice S.H. Aprioku, which affirmed the subsistence of the tenure of the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee of APC, Rivers State and the judgment of Hon. Justice Obomanu of the High Court of Justice, Rivers State in Suit No. PHC/3859/CS/2024-Okwu Joebrown Ndike & Ors. v. All Progressives Congress & Anor. which invalidated the purported election of Chief Tony Okocha led executive committee of APC, Rivers State.

“We humbly appeal to the National Chairman to use his good office and suspend the scheduled local government primaries of the APC, Rivers State led by Chief Tony Okocha Executive Committee and direct the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee to superintend the entire process, the Chief Emeka Beke led Executive Committee being the duly recognized by law.”

