Nickelodeon brings the holiday magic home in August edition

Nickelodeon, will in this August holiday edition, be turning up the excitement with a month full of brand-new series, thrilling rescues, and laugh-out-loud moments!

From epic premieres to surprise-filled specials and action-packed stunts, there’s something for everyone in the family. Viewers are expected to grab their snacks, settle into their comfiest spot, and let the fun begin!

Viewers are to expect Nickelodeon Animation Stunt that include SpongeBob SquarePants, the Casagrandes, The Fairly OddParents among others.

“Nickelodeon is turning up the fun with the ultimate animation showdown! It’s a back-to-back blast of your favourite animated hits, all in one epic stunt. Dive into underwater giggles with SpongeBob SquarePants, hang out with The Casagrandes, and stir up magical chaos with The Fairly OddParents: New Wish. That’s not all! Enjoy brand-new episodes of The Patrick Star Show and The Smurfs, plus the premiere of the all-new Super Duper Bunny League,” the company said in a report.

Viewers are to tune in every weekday to Nickelodeon, DStv Channel 305, and GOtv Channel 87 from Monday, 30 June to Friday, 8 August for non-stop animation, epic laughs, and bigger adventures than ever before.

Viewers can also meet the Super Duper Bunny League, the fearless team of bunny heroes saving the world one wild mission at a time! Whether they are battling sweet-toothed space pirates or fiery lava monsters, these bunnies always bring the action (and plenty of laughs).

“The Get ready for the ultimate dose of live-action excitement! From family undercover missions to teenage superheroes saving the day, there is no shortage of thrills. The Thundermans: Undercover, Henry Danger, and Danger Force bring all the action and laughs you love,” it said.

There is also the Race into adventure with Sonic as you have never seen him before! After a high-stakes battle with Dr. Eggman ends in chaos, Sonic must fix the damage and save his friends — Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Rouge, and Big — from a world on the brink of collapse.

“Soak up all the fun with a marathon of Bikini Bottom’s favourite sponge! From jellyfishing mishaps to Krabby Patty shenanigans, this is SpongeBob at his absolute best. Enjoy the best episodes from Monday, August 11, to Friday, September 5, on Nicktoons, DStv Channel 308, and GOtv Channel 70,” it added