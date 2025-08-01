N’Delta Stakeholders Stress Need for Increased Awareness on Carbon Credit

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A Niger Delta stakeholders at a dialogue held in Asaba, Delta State, have expressed worry about the generally low level of awareness in the region about the existence of opportunities in the carbon offset and carbon credit global market, calling on all stakeholders to enlighten the various communities on the issues.

With improved awareness on carbon offset and carbon credit, government at different levels, communities and individuals could benefit handsomely the environment-friendly initiative, the stakeholders stressed.

Many of the participants admitted near-total ignorance of the whole concept of carbon credit or its ecological and economic benefit especially for degraded oil producing communities in the region, prior to the advocacy by Search for Common Ground.

However, the initiative is expected to strengthen national -to-subnational policy integration towards using carbon credit to generate more revenue for the community, because measurable and verifiable greenhouse gas emission can be harnessed.

According to the Consortium Manager, Mr. Joshua Chorbe, the dialogue aimed tackling the menace of violence and criminality especially in oil and gas producing communities due primarily to environmental degrading through oil spills, gas flaring as well as pollution of water and farmlands.

Chorbe said: “We are looking at existing policies and regulations. Are people aware of them? And, if they are, have effective have these policies and regulations been in the region?

“For instance, when we talk has flaring and deforestation, how do we approach tree planting in our affected communities?”

The event, which was put together by Search for Common Ground Community Peace Architecture which focuses on using all stakeholders including grassroots people.

The theme of the dialogue is ‘From Degradation to Regeneration: Local Solutions for Carbon Offsetting through State-Level Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Carbon Offset Study Report”, and it is part of the European Union-funded project on Carbon Offset in the Niger Delta.

The objective of the dialogue is to explore local avenues to strengthen measures to mitigate criminality and violence particularly in the three target states of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers, through ecosystem regeneration, the organisers stressed.

The stakeholders, drawn various segments of the society, including CSOs, the academia and the traditional institution, which had HRM Charles Anyasi, the Obi of Idumune-Unor, representing the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, and Evangelist God-flag Agbun.

Highlights of the event including a discussion panel session and and interactive session, both sessions enjoying enthusiastic participation.