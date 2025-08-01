MTN Nigeria Gifts Super Falcons N150m at Breakfast Reception

WAFCON FALLOUT

*Team Captain, Ajibade, pledges Falcons to extend ambition beyond Africa

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons who were honoured with a Breakfast Reception by telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, in Lagos, for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for a record 10th time in Rabat, Morocco last Saturday, have pledged to extend their ambition beyond Africa.

After coming back from two goals down in the first 24 minutes in that epic final against hosts Morocco, the Super Falcons did the unimaginable, racing to a 3-2 victory to extend Nigeria’s dominance of the women’s game to record 10 wins in 13 championships.

But after MTN Nigeria serenaded the ladies with breakfast reception at the Eko Hotels & Suites, and also handed out a princely N150million thank-you-for-a-job-well-executed gift to them, Super Falcons Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, pledged that the team’s ambition now extends beyond Africa.

“We’re grateful to you (MTN) for this lavish reception and monetary reward for winning this 10th (WAFCON) title. We are not content; We want to be global contenders. We want to comeback to you as World Cup champions. We don’t want to be local champions in Africa anymore,” gushed the blue-haired Ajibade who ended her contract with Spanish Atletico Madrid Ladies last month.

She admitted to be aware of the enormous responsibility that this ambition has placed on the shoulders of the players and officials of the Super Falcons.

“We understand perfectly well the assignment. We know the huge responsibility on our shoulders. And we hope our Federation (NFF), the federal government, and corporate bodies will continue to invest in us so we can take Nigeria women’s football to the next level,” pledged the smooth-talking Osun State-born footballer.

Ajibade also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the National Honours and life-changing $100,000 promised each of the players in addition to a three-bedroom apartment in Abuja.

“We want to thank the President of Nigeria, GCFR, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and our First Lady (Remi Tinubu) for the huge gifts and honours. It’s a life-changing experience for us. It inspires us to keep representing and flying the flag high at the global level.”

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, praised the Super Falcons for the honour brought to Nigeria, winning the 10th WAFCON title against hosts Morocco. He describes the players as national icons and role models for the Nigerian girl-child.

“You are more than athletes. You are inspirations,” began the MTN Nigeria CEO whose telecommunications company has been involved in sponsoring Nigeria’s national teams in the last two and half decades.

Toriola further describes the victorious Super Falcons as proof of the worth of the Nigerian women.

“You are proof that when Nigerian women rise, the world takes notice. At MTN, we believe in the power of connection, not just through technology, but through the soul and spirit of the people. Today, we are connected with pride and joy through the unbreakable spirit of the Super Falcons,” observed the MTN Nigeria Chief Executive.

MTN’s Board Member and Non Executive Director, Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru, who was joined by other female top executives to present the dummy cheque of N150million to the team, praised Super Falcons for their resilience even when they were down by two goals but picked up the pieces and came out smelling roses.

“To every Nigerian watching the Super Falcons, let their story be a reminder, never give up, despite the challenges in the country, economic hardship, discouragement, setbacks, never give up on pulling yourself together. Never give up on your dreams. And never give up on the power of rising again.

These girls (Super Falcons) have shown us what perseverance looks like. They have given us a reason to believe,” concludes Okauru.

The event was graced by NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau; General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi; Coach of the Super Falcons, Justine Madugu; Communications Director of the NFF, Dr Ademola Olajire and several top executives of MTN Nigeria.