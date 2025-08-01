  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

CHAN: Home-based Eagles Held Again in Final Tune-up Game

Sport | 5 hours ago

Nigeria’s Home-based Eagles ended their run-up to the 2024 African Nations Championships  (CHAN) undefeated after they were again held to a 2-2 draw yesterday by home team Zanzibar 

NPFL top scorer of last season, Anas Yusuf, and Olamilekan Adebayo,  gave the home-based Eagles a 2-0 lead before the Zanzibar side fought back to draw 2-2.

Both teams played out a scoreless draw in their first clash on Monday.

The team led by Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, will open their CHAN campaign on August 5 against defending champions Senegal.

They will then take on Sudan also in Zanzibar, before a final Group D game against Congo in Tanzania.

