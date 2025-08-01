700 Girls Benefit from Firm’s Menstrual Health Programme

Mary Nnah

Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s ‘Pad Up A Girl’ initiative has taken a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and health among young girls.

The programme, now in its eighth year, aims to equip young girls with essential knowledge and resources to manage their health and well-being, promoting dignity and confidence among young adults.

The initiative recently held its annual Corporate Social Responsibility event at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Satellite Town, Ojo, Lagos, drawing over 700 students. The event featured interactive sessions, debates, and quizzes, providing students with a platform to engage with experts and share their concerns.

The Medical Director and Senior Pathologist at Cerba Lancet Nigeria, Dr. Fred John Obiajulu, at the event, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating that: “When you have a healthy girl-child, you have a healthy society. Any society that suppresses the girl-child never progresses.”

He highlighted the significance of educating young girls on reproductive health, menstrual hygiene, and sexual health, warning that neglecting these aspects can have severe consequences.

The Commandant of the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Captain Yakubu Mbaya Haruna, praised the initiative, highlighting its relevance and timeliness in educating young girls about menstrual hygiene and health.

“Today’s event is quite interesting because it’s educational. It comes at the right time to sensitise our students about the menstrual period and hygiene,” he said.

The school’s Matron, Mrs. Janet Oiywodu Musa, noted that the initiative would have a tremendous impact on the students, empowering them with knowledge and confidence to manage their menstrual health.

“The impact cannot be over-emphasized because it is what is really needed, especially at the age in which these girls are now,” she said.

The ‘Pad Up A Girl’ initiative is part of Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s commitment to achieving Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which focuses on health and well-being. By empowering young girls with knowledge and resources, Cerba Lancet Nigeria is contributing to the development of a healthier and more confident generation.

As the event ended, the students were presented with sanitary products and educational materials, equipping them with the tools necessary to manage their menstrual health. The initiative is a testament to Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s dedication to promoting health and well-being among young girls, and its impact will be felt for years to come.

The Head of Business Development and Marketing of the organisation, Mr. Temitope Ambrose, revealed that the initiative has been ongoing for eight years, with Cerba Lancet Nigeria reaching out to communities across the country to promote menstrual hygiene education and awareness. “We try to reach out to them, both the rural ones and the urban ones. Everybody benefits in this initiative,” he added