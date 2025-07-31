Tinubu Extends Tenure of Customs Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, by One Year

.CG now to retire August 2026

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday announced that the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, which is due to expire on August 31, 2025, has been extended by one year.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the extension, approved by President Bola Tinubu, will enable Mr. Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms and complete critical initiatives of the present administration, including the modernisation of the Nigeria Customs Service; implementation of the National Single Window Project; and the execution of Nigeria’s obligations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

The President, the release stated, recognised Mr. Adeniyi’s steadfast leadership and commitment to service.

President Tinubu expressed confidence that this extension will further strengthen the Nigeria Customs Service in achieving its strategic mandate of trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.