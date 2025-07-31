INEC: Osun  State Has 1,954,800 Registered Voters, 360,794 PVCs Uncollected

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the 2026 governorship election in Osun State approaches, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, yesterday noted that Osun State has a total number of 1,954,800 registered voters while 360,794 permanent voters’ cards are uncollected.

Speaking at a press conference at the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Osogbo, he implored media professionals to assist the commission in the state to mobilise the electorates to come out, not only to register for the PVC, but for collection as well, saying that as it stands today, no PVC, no voting.

According to him, “Not only on this, the media is also strategically positioned to help the commission speak loudly against the tendency to want to purchase votes on election day like a commodity, against the orchestrated violence, against various electoral malfeasances.”

He also solicited media practitioners’ unwavering support for the two major activities ahead of the election which includes the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) and 2026 governorship election in the state.

According to him, “The former shall commence with an online registration on August 18, 2025, while the in -person or physical registration shall commence on August 25, 2025 across the 30 local government offices in the state, including the Area Office at Modakeke.

“The CVR shall commence physically on August 25, 2025, between the hours of 9a.m. and 3p.m. free of charge. In other words, no staff of the commission shall demand any money from the registrants.

“Also, the notice of election for the 2026 governorship election shall be released and pasted in all the 30 local government offices and the Area Office in Osun State on August 13, 2025.”

He equally solicited further synergy and support for the commission to be able to deliver on its mandate of a credible election in Osun State.

Agboke, however, commended the media in Osun State-both print and the broadcast-that has contributed and still contributing significantly to the smooth running of the commission activities and with wide spread reportage.

He said: “We have always had cause to be on the same page in terms of the correct and adequate reportage of the activities of the commission in the state. At least since after the conclusion of the 2023 general election till date, no misinformation had been reported by the media platforms in Osun State with respect to the activities of the commission.”