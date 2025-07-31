Gov Otu Hails Miracle Usani, Says the Super Falcon Has Put CRS on Football World Map

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu has heaped praises on Miracle Usani for helping Super Falcons to victory at the recently concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

Otu described Miracle, who hails from Biko Biko, Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, as a “shining ambassador” whose triumph has lit up the state with uncontainable joy.

Otu, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, described Miracle as a daughter of destiny whose talent and tenacity exemplify the virtues of the Cross River spirit. “Miracle has etched Cross River’s name on the golden map of African football. Her courage, elegance, and excellence on the pitch reflect the pride, passion, and purpose we hold dear as a people.”

Continuing, he eulogised: “Your dazzling performance on the continental stage has not only brought glory to the nation but has cast a radiant spotlight on our dear state, particularly your beloved hometown of Biko Biko, Ugep, Yakurr LGA. You have proven yourself a worthy ambassador, graceful in skill, noble in spirit, and gallant in resolve.

“In etching your name upon the golden scroll of African football history, you have stirred the hearts of millions, and rekindled the flame of hope, pride, and excellence in every Cross Riverian. You are living proof that greatness can bloom from our soil and shine upon the world.”

Beyond the trophy, the governor noted, “Miracle’s victory carries a symbolic weight for Cross River State—a state historically known for producing sporting greats but now blessed anew with a heroine who has risen to continental glory. Her feat rekindles a sense of renewed hope among youths and reinforces the idea that Cross River soil remains fertile for greatness.”

Describing the football heroine as the pride of the people, Otu further said: “She has lifted our hearts and reminded the nation that Cross River is not only rich in culture but also in champions,” noting that “we must tell her story in our schools, in our fields, and in our homes. She is a mirror through which the next generation can glimpse possibility.”

In Miracle Usani, according to Otu, “Cross River has found not just an athlete, but a beacon of inspiration whose name shall echo far beyond the pitch. From the green fields of Ugep to the floodlights of continental stadiums, her journey is one of grit, grace, and glory.”