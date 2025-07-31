  • Thursday, 31st July, 2025

Gov Otu Hails Miracle Usani, Says the Super Falcon Has Put CRS on Football World Map

Featured | 1 hour ago

Bassey Inyang  in Calabar 

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu has heaped praises on Miracle Usani for helping Super Falcons to victory at the recently concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

Otu described Miracle, who hails from Biko Biko, Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, as a “shining ambassador” whose triumph has lit up the state with uncontainable joy.

Otu, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, described Miracle as a daughter of destiny whose talent and tenacity exemplify the virtues of the Cross River spirit. “Miracle has etched Cross River’s name on the golden map of African football. Her courage, elegance, and excellence on the pitch reflect the pride, passion, and purpose we hold dear as a people.” 

Continuing, he eulogised: “Your dazzling performance on the continental stage has not only brought glory to the nation but has cast a radiant spotlight on our dear state, particularly your beloved hometown of Biko Biko, Ugep, Yakurr LGA. You have proven yourself a worthy ambassador, graceful in skill, noble in spirit, and gallant in resolve.

“In etching your name upon the golden scroll of African football history, you have stirred the hearts of millions, and rekindled the flame of hope, pride, and excellence in every Cross Riverian. You are living proof that greatness can bloom from our soil and shine upon the world.”

Beyond the trophy, the governor noted, “Miracle’s victory carries a symbolic weight for Cross River State—a state historically known for producing sporting greats but now blessed anew with a heroine who has risen to continental glory. Her feat rekindles a sense of renewed hope among youths and reinforces the idea that Cross River soil remains fertile for greatness.”

Describing the football heroine as the pride of the people, Otu further said: “She has lifted our hearts and reminded the nation that Cross River is not only rich in culture but also in champions,” noting that “we must tell her story in our schools, in our fields, and in our homes. She is a mirror through which the next generation can glimpse possibility.”

In Miracle Usani, according to Otu,  “Cross River has found not just an athlete, but a beacon of inspiration whose name shall echo far beyond the pitch. From the green fields of Ugep to the floodlights of continental stadiums, her journey is one of grit, grace, and glory.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.