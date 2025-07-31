GamblAwareNG, NDLEA Warn of Increasing Addiction to Drugs, Gambling in Nigeria

Iyke Bede highlights the intersection between drug abuse and gambling addiction, a blind spot that is not being given the urgency it demands

Drug abuse is a known public health crisis in Nigeria. It’s been acknowledged, studied, and targeted in various intervention campaigns. At the same time, irresponsible gambling is rapidly becoming its own silent epidemic. As the sports betting industry expands through new operators and an ever-growing base of punters, the number of people betting regularly continues to rise, especially among young adults.

But there’s a blind spot that’s yet to receive the urgency it demands: the intersection of drug abuse and gambling addiction. According to emerging data, nearly 30% of individuals between the ages of 18 and 25 now grapple with both. A double whammy. One habit reinforces the other. And for many, the result is a downward spiral with no safety net in sight.

It was against this backdrop that GamblAwareNG, in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), convened a virtual session last week to address this dangerous overlap and discuss measures to break the cycle. Moderated by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, and Gabriel Akpabio, Founder of GamblAwareNG, a guest speaker, dissected this silent scourge by examining its physiological and psychological impacts, key demographics affected, warning signs, contributing factors, and possible solutions.

Akpabio explained the brain’s reward system and how both behaviours — drug use and gambling — trigger the release of dopamine, the neurotransmitter linked to desire, motivation, and habit formation. In the case of sports betting, dopamine is released in anticipation of a win or the thrill of placing a stake, closely mimicking the euphoria experienced during an alcohol high. With each win or loss, the brain begins to crave more of the activity to reach the same level of stimulation, creating a cycle of craving, reward, and withdrawal. Over time, this builds tolerance, pushing the individual deeper into the habit.

Losses in gambling also reinforce this habit of problem gambling, placing the punter in an awkward position to quickly recover losses. This plunges them further into debt and depression, compelling them to resort to alcohol for succour, triggering a new round of addiction. He noted that addiction at such an early age is critical, as it impacts brain development, particularly the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, impulse control, and long-term planning.

“We had a classic case where a young boy, barely 21, started gambling and won ₦1.3 million. He bought a car and was using the car,” Akpabio noted. “As a gambling addict, he eventually lost that money he used in buying the car; he sold his car. This boy spiralled into a vicious cycle of depression. He turned to tramadol use, and from there went into some other substances. As a result of the depression, he took his life.”

Themed ‘Understanding Co-Morbid Relationship Between Gambling Addiction and Substance Abuse’, Akpabio highlighted the role advertising practices and social media culture play in normalising gambling and drinking habits in the youth demographic, pointing out that “these are elements that contribute to creating a culture where gambling addiction and drug addiction seem normal and exciting”.

Raising concerns on the impact of problem gambling and drug abuse on society and the individual, Akpabio flagged key warning signs exhibited by these individuals, including constantly being on their phones in secluded spaces, frequent requests for funds, and extreme mood swings. He, however, warned that each intervention case should be approached on a personal level where the individual feels seen and heard. He also encouraged enrolling such individuals into physical activities and socialising with the right groups to help recovery.

Akpabio also called for government intervention in tackling these latent threats facing young people, emphasising the need for sustained media and awareness campaigns. He urged the formation of a dedicated body to track progress, particularly at the grassroots level, to provide a clearer picture of the problem and apply appropriate oversight actions.