FintechNGR to Promote Local Funding at FinTech Week

Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW) billed to hold October 7–9 in Lagos, has been designed to promote and facilitate local funding of tech startups in Nigeria, with a next-level, bold experience and movement uniting over 20,000 multi-industry stakeholders across Africa’s digital landscape.

Announcing the initiative at a recent press conference, organised by Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), the body unveiled the activities for the 8th edition of Nigeria Fintech Week (NFW25), themed: ‘The Fintech Ecosystem Symphony: Orchestrating Nigeria’s Digital Future’.

The edition seeks to spotlight how harmonised efforts across government, startups, corporates, and investors can accelerate financial innovation and inclusion across the continent.

President, Fintech Association of Nigeria, Dr. Stanley Jacob, said: “We’re no longer just an association; we are a movement. NFW25 is where partnerships will be born, sectors will be reimagined, and Nigeria’s digital economy will be orchestrated like a grand symphony. Since its inception in 2017, Nigeria Fintech Week has emerged as the continent’s foremost fintech convening – a catalyst for market-shaping conversations, regulatory advancements, and investment deals.”

FintechNGR Vice President and Chair of the Organising Committee, Dr. JameelahSharrieff-Ayedun, noted that this year’s expansion across multiple cities was designed to enhance accessibility, financial inclusion, and grassroots innovation.

