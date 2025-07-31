Court of Appeal Affirms Aiyedatiwa’s Election

The Court of Appeal, Akure Judicial Division, on Thursday affirmed the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State in the November 16, 2024 election.

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on June 4 upheld the victory of Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared petitions against him as “speculative.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM) and Social Development Party (SDP) had filed appeals, alleging that the tribunal did not accord proper analysis to details of the evidence and exhibits submitted to the tribunal.

The three-man panel of Justice Nimpar Yargata, Justice K.I. Amadi and Justice I.M. Sani, unanimously struck out the appeals, for not substantiating the claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court said that the appellants could not substantiate their allegations against the election and APC.

The court noted that the petitioners failed to prove that there were over voting and electoral flaws in various polling units, wards and local government areas where the election took place.

The appellate court stated that the petitioners could not present credible witnesses at the tribunal to back up their claims of widespread irregularities in the various polling units across the state.

The court, therefore, imposed a fine of N1.5 million against the petitioners.

Reacting to the judgment, Aiyedatiwa described it as a welcome development, commending the Appeal Court justices for painstakingly going through the cases and delivering detailed and unanimous judgments.

“I give glory to Almighty God who orchestrated this journey from the beginning and used the good people of Ondo State.

“Over 366,000 electorate gave us their mandate on November 16, 2024 to continue governing this state as the seventh democratically elected governor.

“That mandate was validated by the tribunal and has now been reaffirmed by the Appeal Court.

“While some political parties tried to overturn the people’s decision through the backdoor, the judiciary has fulfilled its role by upholding the choice made by the majority of voters across the 18 local government areas of the state,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa also appreciated his deputy, Olaide Adelami; his lawyers, APC leaders and members for their support.

The governor also extended his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for ensuring a level playing field for all parties. (NAN)