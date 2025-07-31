  • Thursday, 31st July, 2025

Change of Guard on NASD as Bolo emerges Chairman 

Business | 1 hour ago

At the meeting of the Board of NASD Plc, which took place on the 29th of July 2025, the Directors unanimously elected Mrs. Olayimikah Bolo, as the Chairman of the Board of NASD Plc.  Mrs. Bolo, a seasoned capital market practitioner, succeeds  Mr Kayode Falowo, who will be retiring at the Annual General Meeting of NASD Plc on August 26 2025, after which her appointment takes effect.

A statement from the NASD’s Management said: “ This is in line with and in compliance with the recent directives of the SEC to all public companies and Capital Market Operators and is a further testament to NASD’s unswerving commitment to best practices in Corporate Governance.”

Bolo who is the Chief Risk Officer of Chapel Hill Denham, is an accomplished and resourceful professional with over 28 years of experience in strategic risk management, compliance, risk governance (credit, market, operational risks), strategy & policy formulation, and corporate finance advisory. Mrs. Bolo was the Acting Managing Director/Chief Operations Officer of FMDQ Clear Limited (a subsidiary of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange Limited). Before then, she was the Head of Risk Governance for Stanbic IBTC Holdings and had held various positions at Kakawa Discount House Limited (now FBNQuest Merchant Bank) as the Head of Risk, Manager Corporate Finance and Ag. Head of Credit, and at Access Bank as the Head of Trading Corporates. She started her career as an analyst in the Top-Tier Local Corporates Group in Citibank Nigeria (formerly Nigeria International Bank), where she was drafted into the elite Management Trainee Corp, which identifies and promotes high-potential talents of the Bank.

