Activist Challenges Tenure Extension of Customs CG

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A human rights activist and social Crusader,

Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, has approached a Federal High Court in Lagos to challenge the legality or otherwise of the tenure extension of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, by President Bola Tinubu. The suit (FHC/L/CS/1495/2025) was brought according to the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, and relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The suit had President Bola Tinubu, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Nigeria Customs Service; Nigeria Customs Service Governing Board; Office of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs and Excise Services; and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, as respondents.

Addressing journalists in Enugu yesterday, the claimant’s counsel, Newworth LLP (Legal practitioners), said that the originating summons challenged the purported extension or continued stay in office of the Customs Comptroller-General, Adeniyi, beyond May 5, 2025, which marked the end of his statutory tenure.

According to the plaintiff’s counsel, the issues for determination are: “Whether the president has the constitutional or statutory authority under Section 14(1) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (2023 as amended) to extend the tenure of Adeniyi after he proceeds on terminal leave.

“Whether Adeniyi can legally continue to act in the capacity of Comptroller-General beyond his exit date without violating the rights and due process expectations of Nigerians, particularly Dr. Akinyemi, who claims this impinges on his right to life, dignity, and democratic governance.”

They said that they were seeking relief for judicial declarations that any such extension or continued stay in office is illegal and unconstitutional.

“Restraining orders barring both the president and Adeniyi from executing or accepting any of such tenure extension. Any further orders the court deems just in the interest of constitutional order and rule of law.”

They added that the suit underscores a growing concern over the abuse of executive powers in the appointment and tenure elongation of key public office holders, often at the expense of the constitution, institutional integrity, and the public interest.