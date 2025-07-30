Transcorp Group Reports N279.7 Billion Revenue in Half-year 2025

•Rewards shareholders with N4.06bn interim dividend

Nume Ekeghe and Kayode Tokede





The Transnational Corporation Plc yesterday announced its half-year (H1) ended Jun 30, 2025, unaudited results, showing impressive year-on-year growth and rewarding shareholders with a robust interim dividend payout.

Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate in the period under review announced N279.7 billion revenue, which was about a 59 per cent increase over the N175.4 billion recorded in the corresponding period, while profit before tax moved from N70.9 billion in H1 2024, to N85.7 billion in the review period, which was about a 21 per cent increase.

The performance saw an increased gross profit margin of 47per cent, despite economic headwinds.

In line with its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, the company declared an interim dividend of N4.064 billion, representing a 40 kobo per ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax.

Despite continuing economic headwinds, Nigeria’s bellwether stock, with a portfolio that spans power, resources, and hospitality continues to deliver for shareholders – and make significant investments in Nigerian infrastructure.

Notable highlights of the period included the launch of the Transcorp Centre in Abuja, Nigeria’s state-of-the-art convention and events centre, which has already hosted international leaders and major regional events.

Commenting on the H1 2025 results, Chairman, Transnational Corporation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, in a statement said, “Delivering on our impact-driven, value-creating mission, we continue to advance strategic investments across key sectors in Nigeria.

“In power, Transcorp Power and Transafam Power increasingly innovate to improve lives, transforming Nigeria. In hospitality, we continue to delight our clients and redefine our sector, not least with the opening in Abuja of the Transcorp Centre, Nigeria’s superlative events centre. Our growth demonstrates the resilience and strength of our diversified business model.

“We remain dedicated to achieving our strategic vision, rewarding our valued shareholders, and driving the sustainable transformation of Nigeria’s economy.”

President/Group Chief Executive Officer, Owen Omogiafo, was also quoted to have said, “The Q2 2025 financial performance reflects our firm commitment to operational excellence and the resilience inherent in our corporate strategy, which has further enhanced our capacity to effectively navigate challenges.

“This adaptability has enabled us to thrive within a dynamic business landscape while consistently delivering value to our stakeholders.

“With our new 5,000-seat capacity event centre, we are positioning Nigeria as the epicentre of high-scale conferences and events, including hosting the recently concluded Afreximbank Annual Meetings 2025.

“We continuously explore innovative ways to further accelerate our growth trajectory while strengthening our leadership in Nigeria’s power, hospitality, and energy sectors.”

Transnational Corporation is one of Africa’s leading, listed conglomerates, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa.

Transcorp’s power businesses, Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power, provide over 20per cent of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. Transcorp is committed to developing Nigeria’s domestic energy value chain through its investments in OPL281.

The Group’s hospitality business, Transcorp Hotels Plc, owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and has launched the digital platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.