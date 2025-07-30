Senate Urges Calm in Ghana Deportation Protests, Confirms Diplomatic Intervention

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate, through its Committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), has called for calm and restraint following a viral video showing a protest by some Ghanaians demanding the deportation of Nigerians over alleged misconduct.

The video, widely circulated on social media, captured protesters in Ghana accusing Nigerians of behaviour they claimed was incompatible with Ghanaian norms.

Reacting in a statement, late last night, Senator Bassey Aniekan, condemned the blanket criminalisation of Nigerians and described the rising hostility against them as disturbing and unjust.

The Senator maintained that Nigerians were, for the most part, law-abiding, hardworking, and productive citizens who were contributing positively to their host communities around the world.

Part of the statement read: “While we cannot deny that bad eggs exist in every society, it is wrong to criminalise an entire nationality based on the actions of a few. Nigerians abroad are, in many cases, good ambassadors of our nation.”

Aniekan emphasised the importance of preserving the long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that both countries had historically shared deep diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

He called on both nations to honour their commitments under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocol, which encouraged regional integration and the free movement of people.

“The bonds between Nigeria and Ghana are rooted in brotherhood and mutual respect. This is not the time for division. Dialogue remains the most effective tool in resolving tensions,” he stated.

He further urged Nigerians residing in Ghana to remain calm and law-abiding, avoid provocation, and resist any temptation to retaliate, assuring them that the matter is already receiving attention at the highest levels.

Aniekan confirmed that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, was already engaging with Ghanaian authorities to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safety of Nigerians in the country.

He also warned against the spread of misinformation, particularly viral claims that Nigerian businesses and properties were being targeted and destroyed in Ghana, saying there was currently no verified evidence supporting such reports.

The Senate Committee Chairman also lauded both the Ghanaian and Nigerian High Commissions for their swift diplomatic interventions, and acknowledged the proactive steps taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to manage the situation.

He appealed to all stakeholders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and work collaboratively toward a peaceful resolution.