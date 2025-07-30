New Reality Show Promotes Youth Involvement in Governance

As Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general election, a reality television series, ‘Nigeria House of Commons’, is debuting with the aim of deepening youth participation in governance and civic engagement.

An initiative of Africana League, an organisation committed to nurturing a new generation of patriotic and capable leaders, the show merges entertainment and civic education to drive home its message.

The Founder and Executive Director of Africana League,Glory Ukwenga, stated that the 13-episode series was designed to simulate the workings of Nigeria’s legislative process, while engaging young Nigerians in a practical, accessible format.

“We are excited to launch a TV show that gives young Nigerians a firsthand look at the lawmaking process in Nigeria. As an organisation committed to educating youths on politics and governance, we created this show to empower them and to dismantle the myths around access to political participation,” she said.

The programme features youth contestants from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who will assume the roles of legislators.

Participants will be grouped into two fictional, ideologically distinct political parties and engage in weekly parliamentary-style debates. Activities will include motion drafting, policy debates, caucus meetings and live voting, all structured to mirror real-world legislative procedures.

A unique aspect of the show is its interactive component where the audience will not be passive viewers, but Nigerians from around the world can engage in real-time voting, polling and commentary via the official platform.

Ukwenga assured Nigerians that the show is more than just a reality show, but a strategic intervention to improve political literacy among the youth and challenge the elite stronghold on political spaces in the country.

He encouraged viewers to subscribe to the show’s official YouTube channel which premieres Wednesday (today), and register on the voting platform to participate in weekly selections.